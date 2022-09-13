Read full article on original website
TaShundra Faush
3d ago
This is another sad case for the world meaning another young man is gone all because of stupidity, This is so common it just saddens people that loves him. He wanted to rap not be killed for it, Some people are just dumb for the stuff that comes out of their mouths. That’s someone love one taking about he took the job and he knew what comes with it. Wow small minded people in this world that’s why this world messed up now
Reply(2)
2
stormydaniels
3d ago
Why do they do this? Rock and roll never did this to each other… that was a hit … that wasn’t a robbery … makes me sad … so young …. For what? No one says a thing …..it just goes on and on…
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Comments / 24