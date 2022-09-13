Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
UP transit agencies honored for years of service
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Several Upper Peninsula transit authorities were recently awarded commemorative plaques honoring their decades of service to the region. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan Public Transit Association (MPTA) presented the awards at a recent joint annual conference at Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Michigan. The...
WLUC
City of Hancock submits proposal to purchase Houghton County Arena
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Hancock is offering to purchase the Houghton County Arena in a $1 proposal to the Houghton County Board of Commissioners. The proposal was submitted to the Board earlier this week. “The City of Hancock finally put together a proposal which was presented to...
WLUC
Houghton County Board of commissioners passes revises Canal View proposal
Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
WLUC
Wake Up Keweenaw focuses on small businesses at meeting in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) presented this morning at the WakeUp Keweenaw program. It was held at the Bonfire Steakhouse on Shelden Avenue in Houghton. The focus of the meeting was on the small business climate in Michigan and advocacy efforts in Lansing. Additionally,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
Breakwater Federal Credit Union target of fraud attack
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Breakwater Federal Credit Union (BFCU), formerly the Michigan Tech Employees Federal Credit Union (MTEFCU), was recently the target of a card-based fraud attack. In a press release, BFCU said that an investigation was launched into the source of the attack and a third party reviewed their...
WLUC
Feeding America in Marquette County Thursday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to the Marquette County area on Thursday, September 15. The pantry will be at Silver Creek Thrift, located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Food will begin being distributed at 10 a.m. It is a drive-through event, and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
WLUC
Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrates volunteers with appreciation lunch
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette nonprofit celebrated its volunteers Friday. The Salvation Army of Marquette County threw a Volunteer Appreciation Lunch. Everyone who volunteered this year was invited to the Presque Isle Pavilion for Border Grill and desserts. There was also live music and a brief program to thank volunteers and update them on the organization’s plans for the future.
WLUC
Marquette Hockey Night kicks off annual campaign for United Way
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, the United Way of Marquette County is kicking off their annual fundraising campaign by holding a hockey night at the Berry Events Center in Marquette. The evening features a parade, sled hockey game, youth hockey, and a featured game between Detroit Red...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLUC
Houghton entrepreneurs brew fresh ideas in community meeting
The night also includes a parade, sled hockey game, and more!. Learn to Skate with the Marquette Figure Skating Club. The first of four, five-week Learn to Skate programs starts September 27. Project Jade on Upper Michigan Today. Updated: 11 hours ago. Upper Michigan Today checks out the Project Jade...
WLUC
Iron County animal shelter introduces memorial garden, new kennel doors
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - For many animal owners, their pets are like family. An Iron County animal shelter now allows you to engrave their memory in stone. Names of family members, pets and shelter volunteers are engraved in bricks at the memorial garden at the Northwoods Animal Shelter in Iron River. The project has been in the works for two years.
WLUC
47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show coming to Marquette this weekend
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A dog show is coming to the U.P. The 47th annual Marquette Kennel Club Annual Dog Show will be held this weekend. Over 500 dogs from across the country will be judged at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. There will be four shows that include all-breed shows, junior sportsmanship competitions, obedience trials and rally trials.
wnmufm.org
Missing man located deceased
ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP, MI— A missing Ontonagon Township man has been found dead. Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post say 58-year-old Joseph Bittner was located Saturday around 11:30 a.m. by a member of a volunteer search party. He was about 1.5 miles west of where his ATV was found on Lakeshore Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
UPSET arrests two near Covington for cocaine possession, likely intent to deliver fentanyl
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 22-year-old woman from Baraga and a 40-year-old man from Milwaukee were arrested Thursday near Covington for possession of cocaine. This is a four-year felony. Following a four-month investigation, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) developed information that suspects were bringing large...
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
WLUC
Retro Days of Republic rescheduled, gets groovy this weekend instead
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Things are about to get groovy in Republic. The town is hosting Retro Days of Republic, an event to highlight a decade of history every year. This year, the theme is the 1960s. The event started in August, but some activities were rescheduled due to the weather. All outdoor activities such as the fun run, parade, bounce houses, slide, classic car show and Rainbow Flyte are now scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17.
WLUC
Finlandia’s Wallin named Conference Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Junior Aspen Wallin has been named Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for Sept. 6. Members of the C2C are Christopher Newport, Finlandia, Mary Washington, Mount Mary, Pratt, Salisbury and UC Santa Cruz. This is the second time in her...
Comments / 1