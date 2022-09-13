ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle Fanning Is the Definition of Sophistication at the 2022 Emmys

Elle Fanning has made a sophisticated arrival for her first-ever appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actress stepped out on the red carpet tonight wearing a strapless black sheath gown that featured a sequined pink bust and a pale blush-toned train. The look—custom made by The Great's costume designer, Sharon Long—channeled Old Hollywood with its dramatic silhouette.
See Every Stylish Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Emmys

The red carpet officially rolled out at the 2022 Emmys, taking place on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony saw many stylish first-time nominees, including Lizzo, who presented and received a nod for "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," and "Squid Game" star HoYeon Jung, who arrived in a multicolor, sequin patchwork Louis Vuitton dress with a thigh-high leg slit. Her strappy black sandals, mini leather bucket bag with a chain-link strap, diamond rings, and sequined barrette set the tone for an evening that featured an assortment of glamorous ensembles, catering to each actor's personality and aesthetic.
Khloé Just Responded to Claims She Doesn’t ‘Spend Time’ With Her Kids Amid Her Custody Issues With Tristan

Mom’s turn. Khloé Kardashian loves her kids so much after her surrogate baby’s birth. The Good American founder took to social media to defend the time spent with her kids. Khloé fired back at a social media user who doubted her close relationship with her kids. “When do you spend time with your kids?” the social media user asked in a comment on a fan page of Khloe on Monday, Septemeber 12, 2022. “When they are awake baby doll,” Khloé replied. An insider told Hollywood Life that Khloe would have full custody over her and Tristan’s son. “Khloe and Tristan have...
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet

Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show

Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.
'A Friend of the Family' Trailer: McKenna Grace Stars in Limited Series Based on Horrifying True Story

During tonight’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus star and Emmy nominee Jake Lacy took to the stage to present the trailer for an upcoming Peacock limited series. Based on a terrifying true story, A Friend of the Family has Lacy as the title character and centers around a girl that was kidnapped and abused several times by a man who no one suspected. The series is set to premiere in early October.
‘RHOBH’ Recap: Kathy Hilton Has Alleged ‘Meltdown’ & Blasts Sister Kyle Richards

The Sept. 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ended in the most devastating way, and it all started when the ladies went hat shopping. The shopping excursion was actually part of Kyle Richards‘ perfect day, which she planned for everyone while they were in Aspen. However, Erika Jayne‘s behavior the night before threw things out of kilter. After Kyle went after Erika for lacking empathy, Erika decided she didn’t want to partake in any of Kyle’s planned activities, and that included the special hat shopping experience. Kyle didn’t love that, but what upset her even more was the fact that Dorit Kemsley chose to spend the day giving Erika a shoulder to cry on. So Kyle spent most of the day fuming over Erika and Dorit’s behavior, but she wasn’t the only one upset. Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton was also pretty pissed, however, she was mad for another reason.
Drew Barrymore Reacts To Death Threats From ‘Selma Blair’ On Her Show: ‘I Want To Heal This Moment’

Drew Barrymore invited Selma Blair on her talk show for a powerful “healing moment” after Blair, 50, wrote about a series of “death threat” letters that were sent to Barrymore signed in her name. The Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions star detailed the shocking incident in her book Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, revealing that the letters in question were actually from the girlfriend of her late estranged father Elliot Beitner.
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
Blake Lively Pregnant with 4th Child, Makes Visual Reveal in NYC

Surprise!!! Blake Lively is expecting once again, and she shocked everyone by visually announcing her 4th baby with Ryan Reynolds. Blake was attending the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit Thursday in NYC ... she entered the event and posed for pics, proudly showing off the upcoming addition to the fam.
