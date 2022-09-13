The Sept. 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ended in the most devastating way, and it all started when the ladies went hat shopping. The shopping excursion was actually part of Kyle Richards‘ perfect day, which she planned for everyone while they were in Aspen. However, Erika Jayne‘s behavior the night before threw things out of kilter. After Kyle went after Erika for lacking empathy, Erika decided she didn’t want to partake in any of Kyle’s planned activities, and that included the special hat shopping experience. Kyle didn’t love that, but what upset her even more was the fact that Dorit Kemsley chose to spend the day giving Erika a shoulder to cry on. So Kyle spent most of the day fuming over Erika and Dorit’s behavior, but she wasn’t the only one upset. Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton was also pretty pissed, however, she was mad for another reason.

