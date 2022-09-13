Blue Valley High School student killed, another injured Monday in JoCo crash

A Blue Valley High School student died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday in Stilwell in southeast Johnson County.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near West 171st Street and Mission Road, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, killing the passenger and sending the driver to the hospital, the sheriff's said in an update Tuesday.

The driver was in stable condition Monday evening, according to authorities.

"Since both individual are juveniles, their identities will not be released at this time," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The Overland Park Police Department stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the student who died in the crash was a Blue Valley High School student.

"The Blue Valley High School family lost a student last night. Please keep Blue Valley High in your thoughts," the department said in the post.

A spokesperson with the Blue Valley School district confirmed that a student died in the crash. The spokesperson said staff and students were made aware of the crash Tuesday morning.

Counselors are available to support students amid the loss. The Blue Valley School District has also provided a list of resources to help parents support their children, and say to reach out if there is anything else the district can do "to support their child during this difficult time."

Two support dogs with the police department and sheriff's office were present at the school Tuesday for students and staff.

The road reopened around 11:20 p.m. on Monday night, but the investigation remains open.

—