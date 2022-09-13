Reese Witherspoon Steps Outside Her Fashion Comfort Zone in Stunning Blue-Sequin Armani Dress

There were so many fabulous looks on the Emmys arrival carpet tonight. Honestly, we had a difficult time keeping track of the best fashion statements we saw over the course of the evening. From Sandra Oh’s fabulous purple jumpsuit , the cast of Yellowjackets , and even more of tonight’s best dressed, it was really a feast for the eyes. Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Reese Witherspoon ’s incredible Armani blue dress, which we completely fawned over.

Witherspoon, nominated tonight for The Morning Show , looked absolutely gorgeous in a strapless, sparkling, blue gown by the famed designer. The actress posed up a storm on the arrival carpet in her fabulous frock, and literally shined amongst her peers. Along with her glittering dress, the Where the Crawdads Sing producer also wore stunning jewels to go with her look.

Witherspoon never disappoints us when it comes to her red carpet style. Time and again the actress has shown off some of her very best looks. Witherspoon always combines classic silhouettes and elegant cuts with some contemporary, modern flair. We love it when we get the chance to see the actress and producer at any given event, and after this year’s Emmys we cannot wait to see what bold statement the actress fashion next!

