ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

Man arrested in connection to Harrison County homicide, victim was found dead near road

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3C1N_0hskjpZG00

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a Harrison County homicide.

Blake Edward Reddock, 31, of Avinger was found dead on the side of Hershel McCoy Road on Saturday Sept. 10, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. A vehicle connected to this case was also set on fire the same day.

Person arrested in connection to Harrison County homicide

Canton Echols, 33, of Harleton was taken into custody by law enforcement, and he has been cooperating with them, said authorities.

Reddock appears to have been stabbed several times, said the sheriff’s office. His body was identified through his tattoos initially because he did not have an identification on him.

Echols was charged with first-degree murder and law enforcement secured two search warrants in this case.

The sheriff’s office also said there was a Facebook post shared that went viral related to this investigation. In the post, the victim’s mother shared she was worried because her son was not responding to her.

Officials: Couple found dead in suspected Van Zandt County murder-suicide
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

2 accused of stealing from East Texas business, police working to identify them

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people are accused of stealing from a business in East Texas this month, and law enforcement are trying to identify them. The Marshall Police Department said the theft happened at a local business in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. Officers shared video of the people they believe committed […]
MARSHALL, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Marshall, TX

Police Officers in Marshall, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers Facebook page, it was September 5, 2022, when the two suspects you'll see in the video below allegedly decided to engage in theft "at a business located in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Dr."
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Avinger, TX
County
Harrison County, TX
Harrison County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Avinger, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Harleton, TX
KSLA

Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to find the gunman in a morning shooting that left one person injured. Dispatchers first got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of W 70th Street and Terry Bradshaw Passway eastbound (Highway 3132).
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

‘We will never be able to thank you enough’: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant retires after 22 years

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant received a sweet farewell on Thursday after working for the department for more than 22 years. Law enforcement shared video of their final radio call to Bryan Hill, where they thanked him for sacrificing time with his family and putting himself at risk for […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Tattoos#Murder#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
bossierpress.com

A Bossier Parish Couple Was Arrested for the Desecration of Graves

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City were arrested Wednesday, September 14, after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Coroner identifies victim of two-vehicle early morning crash

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in an early morning two-vehicle crash in southwest Shreveport. Bennie Webster Jr., 36, was one of two drivers in the head-on collision that happened just after 7 a.m. on Flournoy-Lucas Road. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 7:45 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTAL

Mooringsport couple arrested, charged after allegedly smoking meth in front of a child

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mooringsport couple for cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday. CPSO said in a release that 50-year-old Michael Bailey and 36-year-old Amanda Whitten were arrested for cruelty to juveniles after a report of a child testing positive for illegal substances. Detectives arrested Bailey and Whitten after they smoked methamphetamines in the presence of a child under the age of 13.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
KSLA

LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14. LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Additional Charge Added For Man Jailed Monday For Evading Arrest

An additional charge was added Tuesday afternoon for a Sulphur Springs man jailed on an evading arrest charge Monday, according to arrest reports. A detective advised Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes that Dequarian Terran Pitts was scheduled to be at the police department for an interview, and that a felony warrant had been issued for the 22-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam

Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy