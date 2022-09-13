Sunshine thru some passing clouds today. You might notice the sky has a milky look to it. That's smoke from the western wildfires. The smoke will stay well above ground level and will not create any respiratory problems. In the Upper Peninsula, it will be cloudier than the rest of the region. The farther south you are in the Lower Peninsula, the more sunshine you will get. Highs today will be 65 to 72 degrees in the U.P. and 70 to 78 degrees in the northern Lower. Wind will be 5 to 15 miles per hour from the south.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO