UpNorthLive.com
Michigan receiving a "F" grade regarding child protection rights
SAGINAW, Mich.---A report from Human Rights Watch, an organization that investigates and reports abuse around the world. Ranked Michigan, 42nd out of 50 states, regarding child protection rights. The grades were based on four key issues: child marriage, corporal punishment, child labor and juvenile justice. Emily Yeager is the President...
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan group advocates for mental health at 'Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes' rally
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Members of Club Cadillac and Traverse House Clubhouse represented the six counties served by Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority at the 18th annual Walk-a-Mile in My Shoes mental health rally Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol in Lansing. The goal of the rally was to...
UpNorthLive.com
Tudor Dixon gets endorsement from 22 county sheriffs
LANSING, Mich - Republican candidate for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon announced on Wednesday she has received the endorsement of 22 Michigan County Sheriffs. Among the 22 Sheriffs are the following from Mid-Michigan:. Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel. Isabella County Sheriff Mike Main. Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morse. Gladwin County Sheriff...
UpNorthLive.com
Republican lawmakers respond to controversial tweet from Michigan GOP co-chair
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock is under fire for calling Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg a "weak little girl." Maddock responded to a tweet of a video of Buttigieg talking about California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035. The comment drew immediate criticism from...
UpNorthLive.com
Dixon reveals $1 billion plan to hire thousands of police officers, curb violent crime
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Standing outside the Grand Rapids Police Department's headquarters Tuesday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced her spending plan to put more police officers, firefighters, and paramedics on Michigan's streets. Top of ticket set: Tudor Dixon wins Republican primary for Michigan Governor. Dixon's $1 billion dollar...
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 13
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,804,588 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,317. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 18,375 new cases and 196 deaths on September 13. Another story: First...
UpNorthLive.com
James and Jennifer Crumbley denied appeal by Michigan court
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Court of Appeals denied James and Jennifer Crumbley from appealing their charges. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed appeals in the Michigan court in July. Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman asked for evidence to be removed from their trial, which was denied. Smith and...
UpNorthLive.com
DNR fishing for feedback on salmon stocking in Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) could increase Chinook salmon stocking by 54% in Lake Michigan. The DNR decreased fish stocking for decades to try and balance the alewife and Chinook salmon populations, but officials said they are seeing indicators that an increase in stocking may be warranted.
UpNorthLive.com
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic Maryland cemetery
SUITLAND, Md. (WJLA) — Bronze vases costing up to $1,000 are going missing from graves at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland. Winterlee Ray filed a complaint with the Prince George's County Police Department in June after her mother’s bronze vase vanished. Very upset. I’ve been coming up...
UpNorthLive.com
MSP thanks public for helping track down duo that allegedly stole recruiting tent
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are saying thank you to the community for helping track down the suspects who allegedly stole the MSP recruiting tent from its location at the National Cherry Festival back in July. The two have been identified as 29- year-old Brittany Frick...
UpNorthLive.com
Oxford School Board President resigns
OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President, Tom Donnelly, resigned Wednesday afternoon. Ken Weaver, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent, released a statement Wednesday on Donnelly's resignation. This afternoon, we were informed that Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President Tom Donnelly was resigning from the board, effective...
UpNorthLive.com
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
UpNorthLive.com
Smoke from western wildfires drift over northern Michigan
Sunshine thru some passing clouds today. You might notice the sky has a milky look to it. That's smoke from the western wildfires. The smoke will stay well above ground level and will not create any respiratory problems. In the Upper Peninsula, it will be cloudier than the rest of the region. The farther south you are in the Lower Peninsula, the more sunshine you will get. Highs today will be 65 to 72 degrees in the U.P. and 70 to 78 degrees in the northern Lower. Wind will be 5 to 15 miles per hour from the south.
UpNorthLive.com
43rd Annual Michigan Firemen's Memorial Festival
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A weekend event to remember first responders who have lost their lives is set to begin Friday in Roscommon County. The 43rd Annual Michigan Firemen's Memorial Festival will take place September 16 - 18. The events take place at the Roscommon Fire Training Grounds, which...
UpNorthLive.com
Geography matters with forecast Friday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU )-- Geography matters in the weather story for the next few days. Friday clouds, showers, and maybe some thunderstorms in the Upper Peninsula and the northern tip of the Lower Peninsula. Across the rest of the Lower, partly sunny today. Highs will average 65 degrees with the...
