thevillagereporter.com
CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Membership Drive Kickoffs September 28
MEMBERSHIP DRIVE … CHWC-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Executive Board members are shown here with “Thumbs Up” for the excellent patient care services by the entire staff at the local hospital. From left to right are President Patty Ledyard, Vice President Armeda Sawmiller, Secretary Connie Dunseth, Treasurer Joyce Schelling, Past President Gloria Poorman and Historian Ruth Cooley. This year’s auxiliary membership drive kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 28th at Miller’s New Market, Montpelier, from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The auxiliary will meet Monday, Oct. 10th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s U.M. Church, Montpelier, Robison Room (north entrance). Guests are always welcome.
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Class Of 1967 Celebrates 55th Class Reunion
REUNION … The Edgerton High School Class of 1967 held their 55th Class Reunion on August 27,2022 at Jackie Blues in Bryan, Ohio. The evening was spent visiting and reminiscing. Plans are for another reunion to be held in five years. Back row Denny Nester, Jim Sechler, Greg Schott, Lee Wilson, Dave Peebles, Jim Stoll, Tom Fix, John Dietsch, Steve Koerner, Chuck Herman and Ed Kimpel. Front row Paul Gebhard, Saundra (Hendricks) Bandy,Hilda (Herman) Mc Cool, Vickie (Kurtz) Apt, Linda (Metz) Stayer, Kathy (Engler) Whitman, Shirley (Harvey) Ladd, Jim Sanders, Neal Hug and Mike Bowman.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant To Christkindl Market
Believe it or not, you only have 71 days to make out your holiday shopping list and start purchasing those gifts at our second annual Christkindl Market in Bryan!. Like European Christmas markets, this event starts on Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26, and runs every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December until the 17th.
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Sets Date For Trick-Or-Treat
COUNCIL … Delta Village Council decided Trick-Or-Treat night will take place on Halloween, October 31 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Delta Village Council held their regular meeting on September 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall dow... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier Locomotive Cheerleaders
The Montpelier Locomotive cheerleaders competed in the All-Star Cheer Off at the Williams County Fair in Montpelier on September 13. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
thevillagereporter.com
Rudy Gonzales (1953-2022)
Rudy Gonzales, age 69, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance following a lengthy illness. Rudy was a member of the Bryan Eagles and Montpelier Moose Lodge. He enjoyed metal detecting and was an avid Notre Dame Football...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Items Approved During Brief Meeting
EFFICIENCY … Williams County Commissioners Terry Rummel and Brian Davis signed paperwork as it was read and handed to them by Clerk Anne Retcher at the recent September 12, 2022, regular session. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) In one minute and twenty-seven sec... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop Cadets Marching Band
The Hilltop Cadets joined other Williams County high school bands to perform in front of the grandstands as part of the “All County Band Show”at the 2022 Williams County Fair in Montpelier on September 12th. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all...
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: School Board Discusses Financial Situation
SCHOOL … Archbold Board Of Education approved two one-year contracts at special meeting. Archbold Area Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on September 12 in the High School Media Center, for the purpose of approving personnel matters as well as c... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop Cadet Cheerleaders
The Hilltop Cadet cheerleaders competed in the All-Star Cheer Off at the Williams County Fair in Montpelier on September 13. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
thevillagereporter.com
PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Audit Clears All Questions Of Fraud In Pioneer
COUNCIL HEARS REPORTS … Pioneer Village Council heard monthly report from Police Chief Tim Livengood at the September 12, 2022 council meeting. From left to right around the tables facing the chief are council members Ben Fiser, Bill Turner and Traci Filson, Fiscal Officer Lizzie Kidston, Ma... PLEASE LOGIN...
thevillagereporter.com
North Central Eagles Marching Band
The North Central Eagles joined other Williams County high school bands to perform in front of the grandstands as part of the “All County Band Show” at the 2022 Williams County Fair in Montpelier on September 12th. Click below for a free photo album of this event to...
thevillagereporter.com
Walter Matney (1957-2022)
Walter F. Matney, age 65, of Stryker, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Prior to his retirement he had worked at Lake Local School as a boiler operator and custodian for 28 years. Walter was born in Oregon, Ohio on March 26, 1957, the son...
thevillagereporter.com
Mural Depicting History Of Edgerton To Be Completed In Two Weeks
PROGRESS OF MURAL …Here's how the mural looks after two days of work. Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said the project should take about two weeks to complete. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) Located in the center of downtown Edgerton, a beautiful mural is starting to t... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Josilyn Welch (Delta)
The female Athlete of the Week is Delta cross country runner Josilyn Welch. The sophomore ran a 20:03 at the Tiffin Carnival last week to finish first in the Division II-III Open race. PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though...
thevillagereporter.com
New Parklet Around Downtown Square In Bryan
PARKLETS … Bryan has a new parklet around the downtown square. Built by Doug Soards, parklets are public seating platforms that convert curbside parking spaces into vibrant community spaces. Also known as street seats or curbside seating, most parklets have a distinctive design that creates a public gathering space, with greenery, and/or bike racks. Parklets encourage social engagement, drive economic growth, and enhance city aesthetics. This parklet is being brought to downtown Bryan via the partnership between the Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Committee and the Bryan Development Foundation. Pictured in the new space are: left to right, front row: Ann Spangler, Bryan Development Foundation representative, Teresa Maynard, Kora Brew House and Wine Bar owner, Amy Miller, President/CEO of Bryan Area Foundation. Back row, Doug Soards, builder of the parklet, and Russ Davies, Bryan Development Foundation representative. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
Pedro Ramirez (1959-2022)
Pedro R. Ramirez, age 63, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne following a lengthy illness. Pedro enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, tinkering, helping with mechanical work and helping family anytime they needed help. He and his wife visited Life Changing Church in Edgerton.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 5 Preview
CATCH OVER THE DEFENSE … Archbold wide receiver Chase Miller catches a pass along the sideline in a season opening win over Genoa. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) The halfway point of the season is upon us already and there’s plenty on the line in week five. Among the most intriguing matchups is in Henry County as a pair of state ranked teams will tangle when Archbold visits Liberty Center.
