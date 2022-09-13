PARKLETS … Bryan has a new parklet around the downtown square. Built by Doug Soards, parklets are public seating platforms that convert curbside parking spaces into vibrant community spaces. Also known as street seats or curbside seating, most parklets have a distinctive design that creates a public gathering space, with greenery, and/or bike racks. Parklets encourage social engagement, drive economic growth, and enhance city aesthetics. This parklet is being brought to downtown Bryan via the partnership between the Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Committee and the Bryan Development Foundation. Pictured in the new space are: left to right, front row: Ann Spangler, Bryan Development Foundation representative, Teresa Maynard, Kora Brew House and Wine Bar owner, Amy Miller, President/CEO of Bryan Area Foundation. Back row, Doug Soards, builder of the parklet, and Russ Davies, Bryan Development Foundation representative. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

BRYAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO