SignalsAZ
Fire Chief Scott Freitag, Brad Fain on Leadership, Dialogue, & Humility | Living a Good Life
In this podcast episode of Living a Good Life with Brad Fain, CEO, Fain Signature Group, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Chief Scott Freitag talks with Brad Fain to discuss organizational culture, community challenges, leadership, humility and more. Living a Good Life Podcast. For the first time, the Fain Signature...
SignalsAZ
Prescott to Hold Airport Vicinity Overlay Zone Meetings
Sept. 15th – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 20th – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5th – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All meetings will take place at the Airport Terminal, 6600 Airport Avenue. The meetings are open house format, so guests may arrive anytime during the allotted time period. There will be no formal program. Instead, there will be information stations with staff members on hand to answer questions and receive comments.
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’
PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
SignalsAZ
Media Invite, Luncheon, Kick-Off Party Friday Sept 16 | Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Affinity RV, Tom’s Camperland, Findlay Subaru Prescott, and PC Enterprises – P&S OffRoad present the Kick Off Party and Media Luncheon located at the outdoor food court adjacent the Findlay Toyota Center (outside) on Friday at 11am-1pm and includes BBQ lunch provided by Colt Grill, cash bar provided by Founding Fathers Collective, and speeches from our presenting sponsors. Following the party, tour the event before it opens to the public at 3pm.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley BMO Harris is Open for Business
BMO Harris Bank in Prescott Valley is committed to remaining open to providing excellent service to customers. Its easy to spot the major construction taking place at the corner of Florentine Rd and Glassford Hill Rd where Fain Signature Group has begun work for the new LEGADO project. A little harder to find is access to BMO Harris Bank, which remains open to service their customers.
SignalsAZ
Skyler Reeves Talks Restaurants, Employment with Brad Fain | Living a Good Life
In this podcast episode of Living a Good Life with Brad Fain, CEO, Fain Signature Group, Vivili Hospitality Group Skyler Reeves joins in a discussion on how to select a location in your town for their next restaurant? How does a growing entrepreneur hold on to its employees? What drives the design of a town?
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Restaurants, Prescott Home Prices, Mental Health | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
SignalsAZ
Marriott Coming to Prescott Valley
The ownership of Prescott Valley’s Hampton Inn and Suites is working to bring a Marriott TownePlace to Prescott Valley’s Town Center. The Beck Legacy Group has been the managing partner of the Hampton Inn and Suites of Prescott Valley since 2008 and will be the managing partner of the new hotel.
SignalsAZ
This Weekend: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Three days, five live bands, over 70 sponsors and exhibitors, eight food trucks, event mobile app and multiple excursions and things to do outdoors including vehicle rock crawl, off-road poker rally, e-bike demo track, Ruger and Cabela displays, and indoor + outdoor displays are just a few hints at what the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit is bringing to downtown this weekend, Friday, September 16th through Sunday the 18th. Located inside the Findlay Toyota Center and the surround grounds outside, the inaugural event has been in planning for the past year by the Fain Family Foundation.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Dirt Bike. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen 2012 Kawasaki KLX 230R green and white dirt bike. It was stolen from a garage unit at the Homestead Talking Glass Apartments located on Main Street between August 12‐17, 2022. The dirt bike is green and white in color, has a bent foot peg and shifter, and a 5‐inch gash on the front fender.
SignalsAZ
Verde Shuttle to Implement New Schedule
Starting October 1, the Verde Shuttle will introduce changes to better serve both workers who commute between Cottonwood and Sedona and people making local trips within Sedona. The revised service will include changes to both the schedule and the routing within Sedona. Verde Shuttle will now operate the same schedule...
theprescotttimes.com
Wander the Wild Auction is OPEN for Bidding!
The Highlands Center’s Wander the Wild Auction is LIVE!. Online auction from September 12 – 17; https://www.32auctions.com/WTW2022. Live auction/reception at the Windmill House, Sunday, Sept 18, 2:30 – 5:30pm – Reception Tickets: $100.00, https://hcwtw22.eventbrite.com. https://highlandscenter.org/wander-the-wild/. Celebrating 25 Years of service to youth and adults in our...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Youth Center Offers School Break Camps
The Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department announced their Holiday and School Break Camps at the Cottonwood Youth Center. Programs offered include Full Day Camps for school holidays and Full-Day Week Camps for school breaks. Full-day camps will be from 8:00 am-5:30 pm (no half days). Full Day Camp for the...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Sept 15 thru Sept 19
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
Ivory Pampas Grass: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Ivory Pampas Grass! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. A beautiful landscape specimen prized for fabulous fall flowers. The long...
SignalsAZ
Enjoy Date Night at After Dark at the Park
The coolest after-hours event in Prescott is back! Join us for After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Saturday, September 17th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Enjoy a cool Fall evening as you sip and stroll through the park. There will be Music by StefnRock, Food Truck by Hangry Nation, Games, Animal Feedings, and Keeper Talks.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Prescott, Chino Valley High School Football Wins, Weekend Events – September 14th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Prescott and Chino Valley High School football wins, weekend events, and more. Buckle up and hold on to...
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Person
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Person. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Prescott Valley resident Lawrence “Larry” Hall. Larry Hall is 80 years old, 6’ tall, 220 lbs. with gray hair and beard, and hazel eyes. He...
theprescotttimes.com
SILENT WITNESS ALERT JUST IN NOW
HELP THE CAMP VERDE MARSHAL’S OFFICE FIND A FUGITIVE WANTED FOR CHILD MOLESTATION. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Belsazar Desena-Toledo of Camp Verde. On June 12th, of this year, Camp Verde Marshal’s Detectives investigated a case of alleged child molestation. During their investigation, they discovered Desena-Toledo had been molesting a 12-year-old female victim in the Camp Verde area for several years. It is believed that when he learned of the investigation, Desena-Toledo fled the area, possibly to Mexico.
ABC 15 News
Yavapai County seeks help solving 20-year cold case murder of Prescott woman
PRESCOTT, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help solving a cold case. About 20 years ago, then 60-year-old Arleen Cilione was found dead south of Prescott, and her murder has remained a mystery ever since. On September 19, 2002, Cilione was celebrating her...
