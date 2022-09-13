EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Police Officer Matt Krill Promoted To Captain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating after an incident Tuesday where they were forced a barricaded woman out of her home. Shortly before 5 P.M. Police were called to the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue in the Waynedale area in regards to a disturbance with an adult female. When they arrived, they found that an adult male was able to exit the residence safely, but that the armed adult female had barricaded herself inside the home.

2 DAYS AGO