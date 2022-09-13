ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, OH

EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Police Officer Matt Krill Promoted To Captain

By Serving Williams, Fulton Counties In Northwest Ohio
thevillagereporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
thevillagereporter.com

PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Audit Clears All Questions Of Fraud In Pioneer

COUNCIL HEARS REPORTS … Pioneer Village Council heard monthly report from Police Chief Tim Livengood at the September 12, 2022 council meeting. From left to right around the tables facing the chief are council members Ben Fiser, Bill Turner and Traci Filson, Fiscal Officer Lizzie Kidston, Ma... PLEASE LOGIN...
PIONEER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Sets Date For Trick-Or-Treat

COUNCIL … Delta Village Council decided Trick-Or-Treat night will take place on Halloween, October 31 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Delta Village Council held their regular meeting on September 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall dow... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
DELTA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Items Approved During Brief Meeting

EFFICIENCY … Williams County Commissioners Terry Rummel and Brian Davis signed paperwork as it was read and handed to them by Clerk Anne Retcher at the recent September 12, 2022, regular session. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) In one minute and twenty-seven sec... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Edgerton, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged in Walmart incident identified

LIMA — The identity of the man taken into custody after the Lima Walmart incident last week has been released. Shane Davis, 37, of Lima, is charged with three counts of aggravated menacing for using a BB gun he obtained from inside the store to point at people inside, resulting in an evacuation, Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said Thursday. At about 4:49 p.m. last Thursday, Lima Police officers responded to Walmart, 2450 Allentown Road, after receiving a call about a man with a gun.
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to man waving knife around near daycare facility

Bowling Green Police Division responded to a report of a man waving a knife around in the area of North College and Frazee avenues, Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. The man, a 29-year-old BGSU student, was taken to Wood County Hospital. He was evaluated by Unison, which determined that placement should be found for him in a Veterans Administration facility.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Local News#Edgerton Village Council#Williams Fulton County
thevillagereporter.com

Mural Depicting History Of Edgerton To Be Completed In Two Weeks

PROGRESS OF MURAL …Here's how the mural looks after two days of work. Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said the project should take about two weeks to complete. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) Located in the center of downtown Edgerton, a beautiful mural is starting to t... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
EDGERTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg board: Do the right thing and dump DORA

The Perrysburg School Board is seriously considering allowing school property to be included in the city’s DORA (How DORA and schools can co-exist: Perrysburg school board debates, Sept. 8)? Please explain how this is a positive move for the district. What happened to zero tolerance? What else can we...
Lima News

Putnam County court records

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sent-trib.com

King may be leaving Elmwood school board

BLOOMDALE – The longest-serving member of the Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education may be stepping down. Brian King, who is in his 22nd year on the board, has purchased a new home outside the district. When district resident Shelley Lee questioned King’s residency at Monday’s board of education...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WOWO News

Police Force Barricaded Woman Out of Waynedale Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating after an incident Tuesday where they were forced a barricaded woman out of her home. Shortly before 5 P.M. Police were called to the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue in the Waynedale area in regards to a disturbance with an adult female. When they arrived, they found that an adult male was able to exit the residence safely, but that the armed adult female had barricaded herself inside the home.
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Rickie Lynn Welker, 40, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. Sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years community control with two years intensive supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, complete substance and mental health assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.
inkfreenews.com

Convicted Meth Dealer Given 13-Year Sentence

WARSAW — A Claypool man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for charges stemming from three separate cases. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Kosciusko County Circuit Court, Codie Lee Pierce, 30, 824 E. 800S, Claypool, pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
CLAYPOOL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy