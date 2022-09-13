EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Police Officer Matt Krill Promoted To Captain

Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Audit Clears All Questions Of Fraud In Pioneer
COUNCIL HEARS REPORTS … Pioneer Village Council heard monthly report from Police Chief Tim Livengood at the September 12, 2022 council meeting. From left to right around the tables facing the chief are council members Ben Fiser, Bill Turner and Traci Filson, Fiscal Officer Lizzie Kidston, Ma... PLEASE LOGIN...
thevillagereporter.com
DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Sets Date For Trick-Or-Treat
COUNCIL … Delta Village Council decided Trick-Or-Treat night will take place on Halloween, October 31 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Delta Village Council held their regular meeting on September 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall dow... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: ‘No criminal action’ by Fort Wayne employee who used city contractor for personal concrete work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation has found no criminal activity in an allegation levied against a city of Fort Wayne employee who hired a city contractor to perform work at his home. The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it found “no criminal actions” by a city employee who...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Items Approved During Brief Meeting
EFFICIENCY … Williams County Commissioners Terry Rummel and Brian Davis signed paperwork as it was read and handed to them by Clerk Anne Retcher at the recent September 12, 2022, regular session. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) In one minute and twenty-seven sec... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
13abc.com
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
Lima man charged in Walmart incident identified
LIMA — The identity of the man taken into custody after the Lima Walmart incident last week has been released. Shane Davis, 37, of Lima, is charged with three counts of aggravated menacing for using a BB gun he obtained from inside the store to point at people inside, resulting in an evacuation, Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte said Thursday. At about 4:49 p.m. last Thursday, Lima Police officers responded to Walmart, 2450 Allentown Road, after receiving a call about a man with a gun.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to man waving knife around near daycare facility
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a report of a man waving a knife around in the area of North College and Frazee avenues, Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. The man, a 29-year-old BGSU student, was taken to Wood County Hospital. He was evaluated by Unison, which determined that placement should be found for him in a Veterans Administration facility.
WWMTCw
Twists, turns and shredded tires, video shows deputies end dangerous 5 county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wild night behind the wheel with cameras rolling the entire time. Dash and body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows Calhoun County sheriff's deputies chasing a wanted man for a full hour Wednesday, while that man was allegedly shooting at squad cars on his tail.
thevillagereporter.com
Mural Depicting History Of Edgerton To Be Completed In Two Weeks
PROGRESS OF MURAL …Here's how the mural looks after two days of work. Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said the project should take about two weeks to complete. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) Located in the center of downtown Edgerton, a beautiful mural is starting to t... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg board: Do the right thing and dump DORA
The Perrysburg School Board is seriously considering allowing school property to be included in the city’s DORA (How DORA and schools can co-exist: Perrysburg school board debates, Sept. 8)? Please explain how this is a positive move for the district. What happened to zero tolerance? What else can we...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
Woman skips sentencing in Lima bar fight; man arrested
LIMA — A second Lima resident charged in a January bar fight that left a local man with extensive facial fractures failed to show up to court for sentencing Wednesday — the same day another man charged in the incident was arrested. Janicqua Bailey, 23, who is out...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Commission Enters into Employment Contract with Administrator
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Commissioners cast several significant votes on Wednesday… including allocating all of the American Rescue Plan Act Dollars and entering into an employment contract with Administrator Kim Murphy. WLEN News will have future stories on the allocation of ARPA dollars…but today...
sent-trib.com
King may be leaving Elmwood school board
BLOOMDALE – The longest-serving member of the Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education may be stepping down. Brian King, who is in his 22nd year on the board, has purchased a new home outside the district. When district resident Shelley Lee questioned King’s residency at Monday’s board of education...
WOWO News
Police Force Barricaded Woman Out of Waynedale Home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating after an incident Tuesday where they were forced a barricaded woman out of her home. Shortly before 5 P.M. Police were called to the 2700 block of Allegany Avenue in the Waynedale area in regards to a disturbance with an adult female. When they arrived, they found that an adult male was able to exit the residence safely, but that the armed adult female had barricaded herself inside the home.
wlen.com
Full Report from Second Engineering Firm on Riverview Terrace Apartment Building in Adrian
Adrian, MI – Today is the day when State-of-Michigan-backed funding runs out for the displaced residents of the Riverview Terrace Apartment building in Adrian. The City Commission recently purchased the Adrian Inn, on West Maumee Street, as a temporary housing solution for the majority of residents. A possible timeline...
Crash in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon leaves 1 man dead
A single-vehicle crash in Jackson County left one man dead Tuesday afternoon. The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff reported that around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to the crash on U.S. 127 South.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Rickie Lynn Welker, 40, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. Sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years community control with two years intensive supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, complete substance and mental health assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.
inkfreenews.com
Convicted Meth Dealer Given 13-Year Sentence
WARSAW — A Claypool man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for charges stemming from three separate cases. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Kosciusko County Circuit Court, Codie Lee Pierce, 30, 824 E. 800S, Claypool, pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
