ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australian Actor Murray Bartlett, ‘The White Lotus’ Standout, Wins First Emmy, Thanks Mom Down Under

By Matthew Carey
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfK88_0hskhSOF00

The White Lotus breakout star Murray Bartlett claimed the first Emmy of his career tonight, for his outlandish role as Armond, the ingratiating but conniving luxury hotel manager in the HBO limited series.

Taking the stage at the Primetime Emmys , the Australian actor thanked series creator Mike White, and gave a shoutout to his mother.

“I just want to thank my mom all the way home in Australia for giving me the most wonderful foundation of unconditional love,” he said. “And inspiring me to believe that we can all do that for each other. So, thank you, Mom.

Bartlett’s win (and first nomination ever) for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie put him up against two other co-stars of The White Lotus , Steve Zahn (“Mark Mossbacher”) and Jake Lacy (“Shane Patton”). The other nominees in the category were Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, and Michael Stuhlbarg, all from Dopesick , and Pam  & Tommy ‘s Seth Rogen.

The role of Armond called for Bartlett to play some outrageous scenes, including a sexually explicit encounter with a male underling, and a sequence in which the vengeful Armond defecates in a hotel guest’s luggage. Bartlett didn’t reference any of those cinematic moments on stage, but he did tell Deadline after his nomination that filming the series was beyond memorable.

“I mean, this was kind of a surreal experience from beginning to the end because we were all plucked out of Covid and whisked off to Hawaii to this kind of fever dream-type TV camp,” he said. “And then, from those kind of humble beginnings to these [nominations], it was very sweet and surreal.”

The White Lotus came into the night already having won five Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremony last weekend. It has been renewed for a second season, although viewers of the first season know Bartlett’s character didn’t survive the debut season. Bartlett has gone on to appear in the Apple TV+ series Physical . He’s now shooting the upcoming Hulu mini-series Welcome to Chippendales .

In his speech, Bartlett spread the love, acknowledging a host of people for his Emmy-winning opportunity in The White Lotus .

“Thank you to everybody at HBO, especially Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner. You guys are true champions,” he said. “Thank you to my family and friends for all your love and support over the years, especially Ahmed, you’re a prince. To my P-Town family, I love you. And to my partner, Matt. Thank you for being my sanctuary.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Halle Bailey Is “Truly In Awe” As Black Girls React To ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser

Halle Bailey is the star of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. A teaser for the film directed by Rob Marshall was released during the D23 Expo and the reactions have been outstanding. Parents have recorded their kids reacting to the short clip of Bailey singing “Part of Your World.” The trend that went viral on TikTok features Black girls watching the video and being surprised when seeing Bailey’s skin tone. “She’s brown like me,” one girl said. The reactions have moved people on social media showcasing that representation matters. Many fans started tagging Bailey and she ended up retweeting one of the...
NFL
Deadline

‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Out For The Kill In Paul Weitz’s Rich Dark Comedy

Writer/Director Paul Weitz wrote the sublime road comedy Grandma for Lily Tomlin, and now at the suggestion of Tomlin, he wrote a new film for both Lily and Jane Fonda, one with characters unrecognizable from the pair they played for seven years on the Netflix sitcom, Grace And Frankie, in a story tinged with a dark side, as well as some pungent commentary on the effect of sexual trauma, even nearly a half-century later. This is the kind of movie I love, independently made, using great actors in unexpected kinds of roles, running a tight no-fat 85 minutes, and being thoroughly entertaining...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Deadline

Common To Make Broadway Debut In Pulitzer-Winning Play ‘Between Riverside And Crazy’

Common, the actor, rapper and songwriter who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards, will make his Broadway debut in the coveted role of “Junior” in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play Between Riverside and Crazy. Today’s announcement by the Second Stage Theater completes casting for the play, which begins performances Nov. 30 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater ahead of a Dec. 19 opening night. Earlier this week, the production announced that most of the cast members of the acclaimed 2015 Off Broadway production will reprise their roles for Broadway, including Stephen McKinley Henderson, Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jesse Powell Dies: R&B Singer Of Hit ’90s Ballad “You” Was 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer whose hit 1996 ballad “You” rose to the upper reaches of the music charts upon its rerelease in 1999, has died at age 51. His death was announced last night by his sister, Grammy winner Tamara Powell, who said her brother passed away peacefully at his home in Hollywood. No cause of death was given, but unconfirmed reports suggest cardiac arrest. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery A native of Gary, Indiana, Powell was the brother of singing duo Trina & Tamara, and at age 23 had his own hit song in “You,” which reached No....
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Plot twist! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's love story may not be perfect, but it seemingly has a happy ending. Stiller and Taylor, who married in 2000 and have costarred in many projects together, announced their split in 2017. Two years later, they made waves at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards as they smiled for […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
Deadline

Irene Papas Dies: ‘Zorba The Greek’, ‘Guns Of Navarone’ & ‘Z’ Actress Was 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress who starred in such films as The Guns of Navarone, Z, Zorba the Greek and dozens of other films, playing opposite many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, died Wednesday in her hometown of Chilimodion. She was 93. No cause of death was given, but Papas was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the mid-2010s. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Minister Lina G. Mendoni said in a statement. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022:...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Zendaya makes Emmys history again

At 26 years old, Zendaya became the youngest to win two Emmys for acting when she snagged the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series Monday at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmy Nominations#Emmys#Actor#Australian#Hbo#The White Lotus
Deadline

Andrew Barth Feldman To Star Opposite Jennifer Lawrence In Sony R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

EXCLUSIVE: Broadway and Disney+ actor Andrew Barth Feldman has landed what we hear is a big role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. The logline is being kept secret, except that we know it’s being described as an R-rated comedy with a heart, directed by Gene Stupnitsky. He directed the box office’s last great money-making bawdy comedy, that being pre-pandemic Universal’s Good Boys, which grossed over $111M WW. Sony has set a June 16, 2023 release for the movie which was written by Stupnitsky with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘America’s Got Talent’ Crowns Season 17 Winner

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 17. Another season of America’s Got Talent came to a close and America has voted for their winner making The Mayyas the ultimate champions of Season 17. The Lebanese dance group won $1 million dollars and will join America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. “From the moment I first saw the Mayyas, their act was spectacular and gave me goosebumps,” said Sofia Vergara. “Their coordinated choreography was the most beautiful, creative dancing I have ever seen. Each time they competed,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming, the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh-directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on February 10, 2023 — Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with Premium VOD in between, I understand. The threequel returns franchise star Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’: Tovah Feldshuh To Recur In Jaden Michael-Led Prime Video Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Funny Girl, The Walking Dead) has joined the cast of Amazon’s Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Deadline has learned. She will portray the character of Bat Lady, who is described as a wraith-like recluse who gives Mickey (Jaden Michael) an ominous disturbing piece of news. The series, an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Mickey Bolitar novels, tells the story of high school junior Mickey Bolitar (Michael) as he navigates his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt and a new school in New Jersey with a camel as its mascot. When a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Skydance & Matthew McConaughey Scrap ‘Dallas Sting’ Pic Six Weeks From Production Start Following Misconduct Investigation Into Aspects Of Girls Soccer Tale

The Rocky-esque fact-based women’s soccer film Dallas Sting has been abruptly scrapped six weeks from start of production. Full details weren’t yet forthcoming, but pic was scrapped over an impropriety that Skydance and the producers were made aware of. After they investigated, the allegations were serious enough to get them to pull out of the movie. Also out is Matthew McConaughey who was set to star as the coach of a  group of Dallas high school girls who headed to China in 1984 and beat some of the best women’s teams from China, Australia and Italy. Kaitlyn Dever was set...
SOCCER
Cinemablend

The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available

Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

123K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy