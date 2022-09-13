ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Production Begins On Shudder Horror Film ‘Birth/Rebirth’ By Writer-Director Laura Moss

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtZtx_0hskhNDq00

EXCLUSIVE : Shudder , AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural announced the start of production on the latest Shudder original film, Birth/Rebirth .

The first feature from writer-director Laura Moss, Birth/Rebirth stars Marin Ireland ( The Umbrella Academy, Y: The Last Man ) and Judy Reyes ( Claws, The Horror of Dolores Roach ), with AJ Lister ( Challengers ), Breeda Wool ( National Treasure: Edge of History, Mr. Mercedes ) and Monique Gabriela Curnen ( Power Book II: Ghost, Away ). Birth/Rebirth is produced by Mali Elfman and David Grove Churchill Viste from original script written by Moss and Brendan J. O’Brien. Shudder will release the film in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Said Shudder general manager, Craig Engler, “We’re thrilled to be working with Laura and their amazing cast on this unique, wrenching take on a classic tale. Birth/Rebirth is a fantastic blend of psychological and body horror, sure to electrify our members.”

Writer-director Laura Moss added, “I am over the moon to be working with Shudder to finally bring this project to life. It’s been gestating for a long time and I’m so proud of the cast and crew we have assembled to make it happen.”

Birth/Rebirth is a psychological horror film about motherhood and creation, inspired by Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’. The film is centered around a single mother (Reyes) and a childless morgue technician (Ireland) who are bound together by their relationship to a re-animated little girl (Lister).

The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder and UTA Independent and Bruce Eisen on behalf of the filmmaker.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Out For The Kill In Paul Weitz’s Rich Dark Comedy

Writer/Director Paul Weitz wrote the sublime road comedy Grandma for Lily Tomlin, and now at the suggestion of Tomlin, he wrote a new film for both Lily and Jane Fonda, one with characters unrecognizable from the pair they played for seven years on the Netflix sitcom, Grace And Frankie, in a story tinged with a dark side, as well as some pungent commentary on the effect of sexual trauma, even nearly a half-century later. This is the kind of movie I love, independently made, using great actors in unexpected kinds of roles, running a tight no-fat 85 minutes, and being thoroughly entertaining...
MOVIES
Deadline

Halle Bailey Is “Truly In Awe” As Black Girls React To ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser

Halle Bailey is the star of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. A teaser for the film directed by Rob Marshall was released during the D23 Expo and the reactions have been outstanding. Parents have recorded their kids reacting to the short clip of Bailey singing “Part of Your World.” The trend that went viral on TikTok features Black girls watching the video and being surprised when seeing Bailey’s skin tone. “She’s brown like me,” one girl said. The reactions have moved people on social media showcasing that representation matters. Many fans started tagging Bailey and she ended up retweeting one of the...
NFL
Deadline

Irene Papas Dies: ‘Zorba The Greek’, ‘Guns Of Navarone’ & ‘Z’ Actress Was 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress who starred in such films as The Guns of Navarone, Z, Zorba the Greek and dozens of other films, playing opposite many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, died Wednesday in her hometown of Chilimodion. She was 93. No cause of death was given, but Papas was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the mid-2010s. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Minister Lina G. Mendoni said in a statement. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022:...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David A. Arnold Dies: Comedian, ‘Fuller House’ Writer & ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Creator Was 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer/producer on the Fuller House reboot, died today, Sept. 7. He was 54. The Arnold family issued a statement confirming the death. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marin Ireland
Person
Breeda Wool
Person
Mary Shelley
Person
Laura Moss
Person
Judy Reyes
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
MOVIES
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Shudder#Supernatural Horror#Venice Film Festival#Maternity#Amc Networks#The Umbrella Academy
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
thebrag.com

American R&B singer Jesse Powell has died aged 51

American R&B vocalist Jesse Powell has died at the age of 51, according to a statement released by his family. The singer, who rose to fame in the ‘90s, reportedly passed away at his Los Angeles home, according to a statement posted by his sister, fellow artist Tamara Powell, who posted the heartbreaking update on her Instagram account.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104

Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Deadline

Jesse Powell Dies: R&B Singer Of Hit ’90s Ballad “You” Was 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer whose hit 1996 ballad “You” rose to the upper reaches of the music charts upon its rerelease in 1999, has died at age 51. His death was announced last night by his sister, Grammy winner Tamara Powell, who said her brother passed away peacefully at his home in Hollywood. No cause of death was given, but unconfirmed reports suggest cardiac arrest. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery A native of Gary, Indiana, Powell was the brother of singing duo Trina & Tamara, and at age 23 had his own hit song in “You,” which reached No....
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

123K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy