Production Begins On Shudder Horror Film ‘Birth/Rebirth’ By Writer-Director Laura Moss

EXCLUSIVE : Shudder , AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural announced the start of production on the latest Shudder original film, Birth/Rebirth .

The first feature from writer-director Laura Moss, Birth/Rebirth stars Marin Ireland ( The Umbrella Academy, Y: The Last Man ) and Judy Reyes ( Claws, The Horror of Dolores Roach ), with AJ Lister ( Challengers ), Breeda Wool ( National Treasure: Edge of History, Mr. Mercedes ) and Monique Gabriela Curnen ( Power Book II: Ghost, Away ). Birth/Rebirth is produced by Mali Elfman and David Grove Churchill Viste from original script written by Moss and Brendan J. O’Brien. Shudder will release the film in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Said Shudder general manager, Craig Engler, “We’re thrilled to be working with Laura and their amazing cast on this unique, wrenching take on a classic tale. Birth/Rebirth is a fantastic blend of psychological and body horror, sure to electrify our members.”

Writer-director Laura Moss added, “I am over the moon to be working with Shudder to finally bring this project to life. It’s been gestating for a long time and I’m so proud of the cast and crew we have assembled to make it happen.”

Birth/Rebirth is a psychological horror film about motherhood and creation, inspired by Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’. The film is centered around a single mother (Reyes) and a childless morgue technician (Ireland) who are bound together by their relationship to a re-animated little girl (Lister).

The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder and UTA Independent and Bruce Eisen on behalf of the filmmaker.