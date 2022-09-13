Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant And Aspiring Country Singer James McCoy Taylor Arrested On DWI & Weapons Charges

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Yikes…

Former The Bachelorette contestant James McCoy Taylor was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon on Saturday, September 10th.

Taylor was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season 12, and was sent home during the seventh week of the season.

And according to Entertainment Tonight, he was stopped by officers in Katy, Texas, on Saturday night, and was booked at the College Point Police Station.

The total bond posted was $6,000 — $2,000 for his DWI and a $4,000 bond for his possession of a firearm, according to booking records.

Here’s his mugshot from the Brazos County Detention Center:

Taylor has yet to publicly address the situation.

A while back, he was “officially exiled from #BachelorNation” by the show’s creator Mike Fleiss, after Taylor attended the march on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to protest former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election:

“Whoever that former cast member/idiot jerkoff is that went to Trump’s treasonous rally, got a message for ya… You are officially exiled from #BachelorNation !!!”

Taylor also (unofficially) wrote a song for President Trump’s suspected 2024 Presidential campaign run called “Great Again… again,” and though it’s highly unlikely President even knows that this song exists, it is really something else:

And here’s another original tune of Taylor’s called “The Way That I Want You”: