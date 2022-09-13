Read full article on original website
Lubbock teen previously reported missing arrested for shooting boyfriend, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock teen was arrested after being accused of shooting her boyfriend in the leg and abdomen on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Summer Colvin, 17, punched the victim in the back of the head while he was driving, and she was in the back seat. The victim turned into the parking of a fast food restaurant in the 2000 block of 50th street. When he opened the rear door, he noticed Colvin pointing a gun at him.
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
1 arrested, gun reported (never found) near Plainview HS Friday a.m.
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Police responded to the report of someone with a gun near Plainview High School Friday morning and arrested one person. A gun was never found, but officials said Xavier Gomez was arrested for resisting arrest. A second person might be charged with making a false report. The following is a press release […]
Lubbock man, age 64, admits indecency with young girl
LUBBOCK, Texas — Thomas Cornell, 64, accepted a plea deal Thursday for indecency with a child. He was sentenced to two years of prison time, but having been in jail since June 2020, he already served more than 800 days in jail. Effectively he already served his sentence. Cornell...
Lubbock weekend shooting participant identified, arrested for unrelated 2021 warrant
LUBBOCK, Texas— The gunshot victim from an incident Saturday afternoon was arrested on an outstanding warrant of aggravated assault from 2021, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, the shooting took place in the 5600 block of Slide Road. LPD believed there were no injuries at the time of the call. […]
Four masked suspects assault, rob couple at gunpoint in apartment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was robbed at gunpoint in their apartment on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the couple was watching television when four individuals wearing masks entered the apartment armed with a shotgun and a “Draco”, a variant of an AK-47.
LPD update on two Wednesday shootings, ambulance crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department responded to an ‘accidental shooting’ in the 3900 block of 110th Street at 4:56 p.m., as well as another shooting at 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive. In the first incident, a 66-year-old man, Robert...
Second man arrested in Central Lubbock death investigation, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A second man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of 59-year-old Rodolfo Zuniga, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said Garrardo Delossantos II, 35, was taken into custody and charged with “Failing to Report a Felony where Serious Bodily Injury or Death Results.” According to police, Delossantos was “involved […]
Lubbock man accused of crashing into fence after trying to run over boyfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday and accused of trying to run over his boyfriend in late March, according to a Lubbock police report. David Garcia Jr., 23, was arrested March 18 in the 4800 block of Elgin Avenue, court records said. Police were originally called […]
Driver in 1997 East Lubbock murder pleads guilty, placed on probation
LUBBOCK, Texas — 43-year-old Fabian Madrid, the driver in a deadly 1997 East Lubbock shooting, pleaded guilty to a count of tampering with evidence and was placed on probation for 10 years, the office of the Lubbock County criminal district attorney confirmed on Tuesday. Madrid was originally charged with murder in the death of Steven Earl […]
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
Man Runs Out of Lubbock Shop With Ring, Employee Rammed by Vehicle
The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in regards to a robbery on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 that left someone with injuries. A press release from the police department says a man walked into a store in the 1800 block of Clovis Road at around 1:30 p.m. The suspect walked up to the counter and asked an employee if he could try on a ring.
One injured after second shooting in Lubbock Wednesday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a second shooting in Lubbock Wednesday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:45 p.m. to the 5600 block of Brownfield Drive. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Stolen car pulled from lake at Clapp Park, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A stolen car was pulled out of the lake at Clapp Park on Sunday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers found a vehicle “partially submerged” in the lake at Clapp Park in 4500 block of Ave U. LPD located the...
1 Person Injured After A Five-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Lubbock Police department responded to a five-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of West Loop 289 shortly after 6 p.m. LPD reports that one vehicle was parked safely on the side of [..]
‘Slash His Tires': Comments Go Off on Inconsiderate Lubbock Neighbor
There are few things more obnoxious in this world than an inconsiderate neighbor. Whether they’re nosy, loud, messy, or just plain rude, you're trapped living next to them as you struggle to figure out the best way to handle their terrible behavior. One thing that many people complain about...
‘I believe this is the way it should have been’ Lubbock 911 dispatcher retires after 34 years
LUBBOCK, Texas — After 34 years as a 911 dispatcher with the Lubbock Police Department, Lillie Hearn retires on Friday, September 16. Ms. Hearn started working as a 911 dispatcher back in 1988. “It was definitely worth it,” Hearn said. She was ready to leave Plainview to come to Lubbock and said becoming dispatcher “just […]
Argument at Adventure Park ends with gun drawn: Lubbock police report
LUBBOCK, Texas — An argument that started after two people bumped into each other ended with a man drawing a gun in the parking lot of Adventure Park on Sunday night, according to a police report. Antonio Villa, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the police report, […]
25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges
Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
Illegal guns, drugs and cash seized by Lubbock TAG; 1 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On 09-13-2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a residential search warrant in the 5000 block of 40th Street directly related to illicit narcotic sales, weapons, and gang activity. During the execution of the search warrant, one male was taken in...
