Stockton Fire responding to large structure fire
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Hunter Street and Oak Street, according to the Stockton Police Department. The public is being asked to avoid the area and all streets are closed, according to police.
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27. The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
Where are the worst parking lots in Sacramento? Here is what residents had to say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arriving at your destination in Sacramento could be tough, as it might be a struggle to find parking in some areas. In a Facebook post, FOX40 News asked Sacramentans where they think is the worst parking lot in the city and here is what they said. Trader Joe’s on Folsom Boulevard […]
Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
‘There's no bickering, there's no anger’: Foresthill evacuees try to stay positive, build community
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Crews are still working to put out hot spots in Foresthill after the Mosquito Fire pushed closer to the town earlier this week. Some evacuated residents at Sierra College in Rocklin now worry for their homes and pets that have been left alone for over a week. Many residents are filled with anxiety and uncertainty about the situation moving forward.
More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian crash was reported in Sacramento on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Orange Grove Avenue, north of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Back to the Boulevard | Highlighting some of the local businesses that call Franklin Boulevard home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking place Sunday, the second annual Back to the Boulevard hosted by the Franklin Boulevard Business District will be taking over Franklin Boulevard between 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road. Below are quotes from businesses that will be at the event and who call Franklin Boulevard home.
'He was a great father' | Family of Manteca father wants to know why he was killed
MANTECA, Calif. — 23-year-old Francisco Javier Lara Rosas of Manteca was just starting a family as a young father, but early last Sunday morning, he became the victim of a homicide. "He was a great father. He was always like a family man. He always enjoyed being with us,"...
'It was just heart-wrenching': Antisemitic vandalism discovered at Sacramento County golf course
ELVERTA, Calif. — Vandals targeted a Sacramento County golf course overnight Thursday with antisemitic hate speech and symbols. Ground crews at Cherry Island Golf Course discovered gouged greens and deep divots on and around the sixth hole of the course before the facility opened for the day. The county...
Nearly 6,000 Natomas homes without power
NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power. The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
Mosquito Fire: 90 refuse calls to evacuate in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — It's been over a week since some people in Placer County were told to leave their homes due to the Mosquito Fire. However, others are still in Foresthill and are refusing to leave their homes. Even with the fire coming close to areas like Foresthill Tuesday, some people feel they have no other choice but to protect their neighborhood.
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
Man found dead with gunshot wound near Richards Boulevard, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Wednesday morning. Officers said they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard, just before 11:25 a.m. According to police, someone had reported that they found a person who was dead. First responders also went to […]
Weekend weather concerns crews battling Mosquito Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
FORESTHILL, Calif. — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the Mosquito Fire that’s become the largest fire in the state so far this year. This weekend cooler temperatures, higher humidity and rain are forecast by the National Weather Service. But stronger...
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
Animal rescue risks lives to save animals left behind in Mosquito Fire
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — 'Have fire will travel' is what the Hold Your Horses Livestock Emergency Evacuation Response Team has been doing every year, and it is dangerous work. Not only does it mean finding a way to rescue a scared, unwilling animal, but it's all done in an active wildfire zone where rescuers risk their lives.
