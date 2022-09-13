ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Stockton Fire responding to large structure fire

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Hunter Street and Oak Street, according to the Stockton Police Department. The public is being asked to avoid the area and all streets are closed, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27.  The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries.  He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Antelope, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Antelope, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
FOX40

Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
ABC10

‘There's no bickering, there's no anger’: Foresthill evacuees try to stay positive, build community

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Crews are still working to put out hot spots in Foresthill after the Mosquito Fire pushed closer to the town earlier this week. Some evacuated residents at Sierra College in Rocklin now worry for their homes and pets that have been left alone for over a week. Many residents are filled with anxiety and uncertainty about the situation moving forward.
FORESTHILL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#House Fire#Accident#Rolling Field Court
UPI News

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Nearly 6,000 Natomas homes without power

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outage map is showing that 6,264 homes in South Natomas are without power. The outage map shows the outage area to be west of Interstate 5 and east of El Centro Road.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire: 90 refuse calls to evacuate in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — It's been over a week since some people in Placer County were told to leave their homes due to the Mosquito Fire. However, others are still in Foresthill and are refusing to leave their homes. Even with the fire coming close to areas like Foresthill Tuesday, some people feel they have no other choice but to protect their neighborhood.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
FOX40

Man found dead with gunshot wound near Richards Boulevard, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Wednesday morning. Officers said they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard, just before 11:25 a.m. According to police, someone had reported that they found a person who was dead. First responders also went to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy