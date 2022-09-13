ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville DA responds to residents' concerns over Brookmeade homeless camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — City leaders, West Nashville police and even the District Attorney came together Tuesday to answer questions from a room full of concerned community members. Those who spoke called attention to what they call a crisis in West Nashville, referring to Brookmeade Park. Concerns raised about...
How much money is the city spending for Brookmeade Park fencing?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Parks approved fencing that will be built all around Brookmeade Park, and it’s come with mixed reactions from community members. The purpose of the fencing is “to help secure the park and close it for construction/renovation." It’ll cost the city more than $100,000.
Hendersonville seeking solutions to overwhelming deer population

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The city of Hendersonville is seeking solutions to an overwhelming deer population that has caused hundreds of car accidents and cost the city thousands in the last year and a half. One Hendersonville Alderman is concerned about the amount of deer in the city. Alderman...
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
Metro's plan for 'surplus' of abandoned school buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — While many school systems are trying to find land to build new schools or trying to add additions to current schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools has multiple old school buildings that they trying to find a new use for. There's a term they use for...
Cheekwood Gardens planning new underground parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cheekwood Estate & Gardens say they are working on fund raising for a new parking garage. The new 600 space garage would be located entirely on Cheekwood's property. Currently, part of Cheekwood's parking is on Metro Parks land. The new garage could be as much...
Nashville Fire Department 'fills the boot' for muscular dystrophy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Since 1954 the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) and IAFF Local 140 has been supporting muscular dystrophy with their annual Fill the Boot drive. The Nashville Fire Department and The International Association of Fire Fighters ( IAFF) Local 140 have announced they will be continue this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.
Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
Metro launching website to comply with state open meetings law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council is launching a new internet forum to allow members to talk shop outside meetings without being in violation of the state open meetings law. The law declares that all public policy and public business decisions must be made in meetings that are open...
Girl, 14, threatened to 'shoot up' Nashville school; 4th arrest this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl accused of threatening to "shoot up" Hillwood High School. It's the fourth Metro Schools student to be taken into custody this week for threatening violence. Detectives say the student created a post on Instagram "threatening to shoot...
The Factory at Franklin to renovate outdoor gathering space

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Factory at Franklin, a popular local spot with many businesses and performance venues is refreshing it's outdoor space to highlight its 'iconic' water tower. Holladay Properties, who owns and manages the property, released two new renderings of exterior facing Franklin Road on Wednesday. Holladay...
