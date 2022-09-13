Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
fox17.com
Metro's Homeless Impact Division hosts cleanup at Brookmeade Park homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Friday, Metro’s Homeless Impact Division (MHID) hosted a volunteer cleanup at Brookmeade Park. Community members came together to help pick up what’s in there, as many have been continuing to voice frustrations over the conditions. “Well, first of all, it breaks your...
fox17.com
City leaders, community members push for $50 million approval for Nashville homelessness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members continue to sound the alarm on what they call “deplorable” conditions inside homeless encampments across Nashville. Meanwhile, there are $50 million on the table to address homelessness, but Metro Council deferred the vote until October. “You’ve seen the conditions inside encampments....
fox17.com
Nashville DA responds to residents' concerns over Brookmeade homeless camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — City leaders, West Nashville police and even the District Attorney came together Tuesday to answer questions from a room full of concerned community members. Those who spoke called attention to what they call a crisis in West Nashville, referring to Brookmeade Park. Concerns raised about...
Fairgrounds Nashville staff told pet show conflicts would be 'unlikely'
The group that oversees the Fairgrounds Nashville got an earful this week from organizers of the long-running Exotic Pet Expo.
fox17.com
How much money is the city spending for Brookmeade Park fencing?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Parks approved fencing that will be built all around Brookmeade Park, and it’s come with mixed reactions from community members. The purpose of the fencing is “to help secure the park and close it for construction/renovation." It’ll cost the city more than $100,000.
fox17.com
Hendersonville seeking solutions to overwhelming deer population
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The city of Hendersonville is seeking solutions to an overwhelming deer population that has caused hundreds of car accidents and cost the city thousands in the last year and a half. One Hendersonville Alderman is concerned about the amount of deer in the city. Alderman...
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
fox17.com
Metro's plan for 'surplus' of abandoned school buildings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — While many school systems are trying to find land to build new schools or trying to add additions to current schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools has multiple old school buildings that they trying to find a new use for. There's a term they use for...
fox17.com
Cheekwood Gardens planning new underground parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cheekwood Estate & Gardens say they are working on fund raising for a new parking garage. The new 600 space garage would be located entirely on Cheekwood's property. Currently, part of Cheekwood's parking is on Metro Parks land. The new garage could be as much...
WSMV
Mistaken delivery causes ‘explosion’ scare at building in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday afternoon, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to 20 Culvert Street after there were reports of an explosion. When crews arrived they found a building and a warehouse where a box of chemicals, believed to have organic peroxide, combusted. All of the...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
California company wants to help improve Nashville’s traffic
The company LYT wants to use artificial intelligence to try and improve Nashville's heavy traffic.
fox17.com
Nashville Fire Department 'fills the boot' for muscular dystrophy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Since 1954 the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) and IAFF Local 140 has been supporting muscular dystrophy with their annual Fill the Boot drive. The Nashville Fire Department and The International Association of Fire Fighters ( IAFF) Local 140 have announced they will be continue this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support Muscular Dystrophy Association’s (MDA) vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.
wgnsradio.com
Daylighting of Town Creek will Soon Happen in Downtown Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro City Council Member Austin Maxwell told WGNS NEWS that changes are coming to the historic downtown area, starting with the long awaited daylighting of Town Creek, which travels between the Murfree Spring Wetland area and Cannonsburgh Village…. Maxwell talked about other changes to the downtown…. He said the creek...
fox17.com
Metro launching website to comply with state open meetings law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council is launching a new internet forum to allow members to talk shop outside meetings without being in violation of the state open meetings law. The law declares that all public policy and public business decisions must be made in meetings that are open...
fox17.com
Shayne Elementary and Oliver Middle placed on lockout Friday in Nashville after threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — May Werthan Shayne Elementary and Henry Oliver Middle were placed on lockout Friday morning due to a possible social media threat. According to Metro Nashville Public Schools the threat was investigated by Metro Nashville Police and parents were notified of the situation. The lockout has...
fox17.com
Nashville Fire Department responds to foul odor caused by chemicals, mistaken delivery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to 20 Culvert Street Friday after a delivery of organic peroxide was delivered to a warehouse mistakenly which caused a foul odor Friday. When NFD crews arrived at the scene, they found a large industrial complex and a...
fox17.com
MNPS Director warns 'serious consequences' after multiple threats on schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Director of Metro Schools, Dr. Adrienne Battle spoke out Friday after multiple schools were put on lockout this week and four Metro Schools students taken into police custody for making threats. The rash of threats over the past week have affected Thurgood Marshall Middle School,...
fox17.com
Girl, 14, threatened to 'shoot up' Nashville school; 4th arrest this week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl accused of threatening to "shoot up" Hillwood High School. It's the fourth Metro Schools student to be taken into custody this week for threatening violence. Detectives say the student created a post on Instagram "threatening to shoot...
fox17.com
The Factory at Franklin to renovate outdoor gathering space
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Factory at Franklin, a popular local spot with many businesses and performance venues is refreshing it's outdoor space to highlight its 'iconic' water tower. Holladay Properties, who owns and manages the property, released two new renderings of exterior facing Franklin Road on Wednesday. Holladay...
