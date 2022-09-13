Big rig fire causing delays on I-5 near Coalinga

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Traffic is backed up on Interstate 5 (I-5) after a semi-truck caught fire on Monday afternoon.

The fire is currently burning on the I-5 near Highway 198.

Video of the fire shows a huge plume of black smoke and flames coming from the truck’s trailer.

The fire is causing traffic delays for those heading southbound on the interstate.

It is unknown what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Drivers should avoid the area as the fire continues to burn.

