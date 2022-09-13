Session A: Thursdays, September 15-29, 4:30 pm (Register starting September 1) Session B: Thursdays, October 27-November 10, 4:30 pm (Register starting October 13) Come learn to play the ukulele! We’ll learn easy chords and simple songs to play together. Check out one of our ukuleles or bring your own. You may only register for one session, and you must be able to attend all three meetings of the session you register for. Contact Camille to register: cplemmons@gptx.org or 972-237-7542.

