Toddler Time at Shotwell

Ages 1-3 Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at Main (bilingual) Fridays at 1 p.m. at Shotwell (bilingual) Get ready to shake rattle and roll as your toddler dances, marches and runs their way to literacy success!. This interactive discovery time gives your child the opportunity to explore their world with new...
Kids Ukulele Lessons

Session A: Thursdays, September 15-29, 4:30 pm (Register starting September 1) Session B: Thursdays, October 27-November 10, 4:30 pm (Register starting October 13) Come learn to play the ukulele! We’ll learn easy chords and simple songs to play together. Check out one of our ukuleles or bring your own. You may only register for one session, and you must be able to attend all three meetings of the session you register for. Contact Camille to register: cplemmons@gptx.org or 972-237-7542.
Beginner Spanish and Adults

Adults who are new to Spanish or have taken beginner classes will improve their vocabulary and language skills with these lessons, taught by a professor from Tarrant County College. Email jrudd@gptx.org to register. Location. Warmack LIbrary, 760 Bardin Rd., 75052 View Map.
Community Council Navigator

Come meet one-on-one with a Community Council Navigator to help you with free application assistance or answers about insurance coverage.
Rainbow Club

If you identify as LGBTQ+ or are an ally, come hang out with us for Rainbow Club! Snacks will be provided. This programs is for middle and high schoolers only. Email Anne Marie at aholstead@gptx.org for questions. Warmack Library, 760 Bardin Rd., View Map.
Rodgers and Hammerstein's State Fair

The farm family Frake heads for the Iowa State Fair. On the first day, discontented daughter Margy and her brother Wayne meet attractive new flames, as does Father's prize hog Blue Boy. As the fair proceeds, so do the romances. Must sweethearts separate when the fair closes?. Location. Uptown Theater,...
Bilingual Citizenship Class

Prepare for your Citizenship Interview with this nine-week course. Email Isela at imena@gptx.org to register. Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM. Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM. Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 06:00 PM - 07:00 PM. Thursday, October 06, 2022 |...
