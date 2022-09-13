Wichita man faces multiple charges for sexual assault

A Wichita man is facing multiple charges, including rape, following a sexual assault on a woman, 58.

Darryl Ford, 61 was in court on Monday and charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of battery, two counts of rape, sexual intercourse without consent and use of force, along with other charges.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD), said in a release that around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, officers went to a hospital to take a report about a sexual assault.

Investigators said that the woman, reported that she was sexually assaulted by Ford in the 900 block of W Maple.

The WPD says this is not a random incident, and they believe that Ford knew the woman.