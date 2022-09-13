Read full article on original website
News 12
Police: Young teens wanted in high-speed chase related to Woodcliff Lake burglary
Woodcliff Lake police say that when it comes to car thefts in the state, ‘it’s the wildest it’s ever been.”. Officers dealt with another attempted home burglary and car theft this week. It was the second time in three weeks that this particular family was targeted. Surveillance...
News 12
Police: 13-year-old struck by vehicle in the Bronx
A 13-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in the Bronx Friday morning, according to the police. The FDNY says it responded to East 255th Street and Laconia Avenue for a pedestrian struck incident. Police add the 13-year-old girl was struck in her right hip at around 7:56 a.m. Minor...
News 12
Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect
Peekskill police have released a photo of the man they allege is responsible for a homicide that turned into a fiery barricade situation. Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
Police: 2 trucks involved in head-on collision on Route 17 in Monroe
Police are investigating a head-on collision involving two trucks in Orange County.
Linden police: 4-year-old struck by car while riding bike, in critical condition
Linden police say a 4-year-old boy who was struck by a car while riding his bicycle is in critical condition.
Bronxville parking enforcement officer struck by car
A Bronxville parking enforcement officer was struck by a car Thursday morning.
Teen ID'd in targeted shooting at LI McDonald's
The unidentified victim was repeatedly shot outside the McDonald’s on Peninsula Boulevard, near S. Franklin Street, in the heart of Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.
News 12
Police: Suspect caught on video trying to break into Wantagh restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect caught on video trying to break into a Wantagh restaurant during the day. Police say the man used outdoor furniture to try and break through the glass at Margaritas Cafe on Wantagh Avenue. According to police, the man appears...
New Milford man killed in Brookfield crash
A New Milford man died after a car crash in Brookfield, police say.
Police: Suspect sought in Baldwin 7-Eleven robbery
According to police, the incident happened at a 7-Eleven on Merrick Road around 1 a.m.
Suffern teen arrested for stealing a car an hour after being released from jail for allegedly stealing another car
A Suffern teen was arrested for stealing cars an hour after getting out of jail - for allegedly stealing another car.
News 12
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting along I-95
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting while they were riding in a car along I-95 southbound between Bridgeport and Darien early Wednesday morning, state police say. State police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. They say the victims' car pulled off the...
News 12
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint near Jerome Avenue, East 165th Street
Video of a Bronx robbery was released by police as they search for the suspects involved. Police say a 29-year-old man was approached by three people on mopeds Sept. 11 at the corner of Jerome Avenue and East 165th Street. In the video, one of the passengers gets off and walks toward the victim. The driver of that moped allegedly pointed a gun at the victim while the other suspect removed the victim's bracelet, ring and phone.
Police: Three people shot while driving in car on I-95
Three people were shot while driving in a car along I-95 between Bridgeport and Darien, police say.
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald's was former Hempstead H.S. student
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the restaurant on Peninsula Boulevard at 3:48 p.m. Officials say the shooting was a targeted incident.
Police identify man found dead at Jones Beach
Police say Marino Prodan, 58, of Seaford, was pronounced dead after he was pulled from the water at the west end of the beach.
Suspect wanted for damaging religious statue outside Nesconset home
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Police: Peekskill fire linked to fatal stabbing
Police say officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to 7 North James St. for a report of an altercation and a person suffering from a stab wound.
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested in Connection to Bridgeport, Port Jefferson Ferry Bomb Threats
A man was arrested in connection with a bomb threat made to Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries Wednesday afternoon. This is the second time in a week's span that the ferries received a bomb threat. The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated on Sept. 6 after receiving a bomb threat.
ALERT CENTER: Police: Woman ate, drank without paying at 7-Eleven; assaulted arresting officer
According to police, officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at 7-Eleven located on W. Merrick Road at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
