Video of a Bronx robbery was released by police as they search for the suspects involved. Police say a 29-year-old man was approached by three people on mopeds Sept. 11 at the corner of Jerome Avenue and East 165th Street. In the video, one of the passengers gets off and walks toward the victim. The driver of that moped allegedly pointed a gun at the victim while the other suspect removed the victim's bracelet, ring and phone.

BRONX, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO