Fort Salonga, NY

Police: 13-year-old struck by vehicle in the Bronx

A 13-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in the Bronx Friday morning, according to the police. The FDNY says it responded to East 255th Street and Laconia Avenue for a pedestrian struck incident. Police add the 13-year-old girl was struck in her right hip at around 7:56 a.m. Minor...
BRONX, NY
Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect

Peekskill police have released a photo of the man they allege is responsible for a homicide that turned into a fiery barricade situation. Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting along I-95

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting while they were riding in a car along I-95 southbound between Bridgeport and Darien early Wednesday morning, state police say. State police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. They say the victims' car pulled off the...
DARIEN, CT
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint near Jerome Avenue, East 165th Street

Video of a Bronx robbery was released by police as they search for the suspects involved. Police say a 29-year-old man was approached by three people on mopeds Sept. 11 at the corner of Jerome Avenue and East 165th Street. In the video, one of the passengers gets off and walks toward the victim. The driver of that moped allegedly pointed a gun at the victim while the other suspect removed the victim's bracelet, ring and phone.
BRONX, NY

