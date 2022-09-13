ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

elpasomatters.org

New mothers face uncertainty as Texas Medicaid extension hits snag

When an El Paso mother experienced headaches and high blood pressure in the months after giving birth, she turned to a discount program at University Medical Center to cover the costs of a checkup. Another El Paso mother with postpartum concerns scheduled an appointment with a health care provider in Ciudad Juárez.
elpasomatters.org

DA: ‘Severe retaliation’ prevents Walmart shooting prosecution

The “conspiracy” to remove El Paso’s district attorney from office stems from her refusal to drop the death penalty against the alleged Walmart mass shooting gunman, according to a recent court filing in the federal case. The filing is a Sept. 10 letter Rosales sent to U.S....
