Manhattan, KS

K-State’s Brooks named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

By Glenn Kinley
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS. ( KSNT ) K-State wide receiver/returner Phillip Brooks was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.

Brooks earns the honor thanks to his 76-yard punt return in K-State’s 40-12 win over Missouri on Saturday. It was the fourth punt-return touchdown of his college career. He now ranks second in school history in career punt-return average with 17.7 yards per return.

K-State received many votes in this week’s AP Poll but still did not crack into the Top 25. The Wildcats host Tulane on Saturday.

KSNT News

