Diamondbacks see Dodgers series as ‘good test’ for young roster

By Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
The last time they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Diamondbacks were swept in four games at the end of May. Their personnel might not be wildly different from then, but they seem like a different team. And they seem to view this week — plus the five games coming up next week at Dodger Stadium — as an opportunity show they are.

“It’s a great opportunity for the younger guys to show what they bring to the table, for the team as a whole to show how we’ve changed and evolved over the course of the season,” first baseman Christian Walker said. “It should be fun.”

The Diamondbacks had won nine of 12 before the previous road trip, when they lost some of the momentum the team’s young group of position players had been building. The bullpen, in particular, has struggled of late, coughing up runs and taking the loss in three of the team’s past five defeats.

The Diamondbacks might be playing better baseball than they have in a long time — right-hander Merrill Kelly said last week he believes this is the best the club has played since 2019 — but playing at the level of the Dodgers is a different story.

The Dodgers are the best team in baseball. They entered Monday with six more wins than the next-best team. They have the best offense in the majors by a wide margin. They also have the best pitching staff.

“I always maintain that when our eyes get a look at something that’s just a little bit, perhaps, bigger, stronger, faster than you, then you catch up quicker,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “If there are some deficits, then we’re going to figure that out even quicker by playing these guys. I want to believe there are no deficits. Our record is our record. We stand by that. It showed that there was a deficit. But I want our players to play hard and step up to the challenge.”

Outfielder Jake McCarthy said he was looking forward to seeing how they stacked up but was hesitant to make too much of the games.

“I don’t want to treat it any different,” McCarthy said. “We’ve played a bunch of good teams over the course of the past couple weeks.

“For sure, the Dodgers are obviously one of the best teams if not the best team in baseball, but I do feel like we’ve been tested quite a bit playing the Padres, Brewers, Phillies, playing a ton of teams that are in contention for the playoffs. I think this will be a good test, but I think we’ve been consistently tested here.”

Luplow returns

Outfielder Jordan Luplow, who was optioned down to the minors at the end of last month, made a swift return to the big leagues when he was recalled on Monday after a 10-game stint in Triple-A.

Luplow hit .289/.333/.756 in 10 games with Reno, collecting six homers and three doubles in 45 at-bats.

“It’s always hard when that happens,” Luplow said of being sent down. “You try not to dwell on it. You use it to your advantage. I could have went down there and pouted and kind of made a stink about it, but I just went down there, took care of business and got back up here.”

Luplow said he made some small adjustments to his swing, but he believes his results were mostly a product of getting regular at-bats again and regaining his timing at the plate.

In his fourth game with Reno, Luplow went 3 for 4 with three homers against Las Vegas.

“That was definitely one of the sparks I needed,” he said. “Going down there, getting reps and having some success is nice.”

Lovullo said Luplow is likely to get starts against left-handed pitching. He was in the lineup on Monday against Tyler Anderson and is expected to start on Tuesday against Clayton Kershaw.

Short hops

To make room for Luplow, infielder Wilmer Difo was designated for assignment. Difo played in just three games, going 0 for 6, since being added to the roster on Sept. 1.

*Outfielder Pavin Smith, who has been on the Reno injured list since fracturing his right wrist diving for a ball in early July, will start playing in camp games at Salt River Fields on Thursday, Lovullo said. It will be his first game action since the injury.

*Lovullo suggested the club expects to shift back to a six-man rotation, perhaps at some point during this weekend’s series against the San Diego Padres. The Diamondbacks had six starters before optioning lefty Tommy Henry to Reno last week.

Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or nick.piecoro@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro.

Comments / 0

 

