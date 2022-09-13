ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Decomposed body found at Dayton apartment complex

By Callie Cassick
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A decomposed body was discovered at the abandoned Foxton Court Apartments in Dayton on Monday afternoon.

Dayton’s Foxton Court apartments will be demolished pending agreement

Police were called at approximately 3:30 p.m. after an arson investigator found a body at the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dayton’s Foxton Court Apartments have sat empty for nearly three years after being ravaged by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes. In May 2022, the City of Dayton said a lack of responsible ownership and thieves destroyed the property beyond repair.

The apartment complex owner agreed to sell the property earlier this year, considering a deal with Five Rivers Metroparks.

The City of Dayton said they would donate 55 acres of surrounding area to help Five Rivers Metroparks obtain grant funding to clean up the land. In exchange for the property, Metroparks said that they planned to demolish over 120 individual Foxton Court apartments.

We will update the story as we learn more about the investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

Jon Gotti
3d ago

how much money did the communists at Dayton city commission receive in disaster relief funds...MILLIONS... where did all the money go??... we know they didn't use it to fix anything damaged from the tornadoes...

