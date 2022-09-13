Salamander Resorts Purchases DC's Mandarin Oriental Hotel as Part of Company-Wide Transformation

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO