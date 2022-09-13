Salamander Resorts Purchases DC's Mandarin Oriental Hotel as Part of Company-Wide Transformation

Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Maryland 4-2The LanternColumbus, OH
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel Maven
NBC Washington
Nats Park Occupancy Permit Set to Expire at End of Month
A condition of Nationals Park’s original occupancy permit means it’s set to expire at the end of the month. The 2006 agreement to build the ballpark required Events DC, the stadium’s owner, to build on the premises 46,000 square feet of space for retail, entertainment and arts uses at the stadium’s southeast corner at First Street and Potomac Avenue before a permanent certificate of occupancy can be issued. The temporary permit expires Sept. 30.
10 New Happy Hours Around The D.C. Area To Try This Fall
Do you feel it? That end-of-summer mourning in the air? Autumn’s equinox still lies ahead of us, which means it’s the perfect time of year to bask in the bittersweetness of summer’s end. Feel what you need to feel, but don’t forget that when the outdoor movies and concerts leave the D.C. area, so do the heat waves, humidity and mosquitoes. And when fall comes, it brings (however briefly) near-perfect temperatures, bright colors, and delicious seasonal drinks.
Amazon announces new affordable housing projects across D.C.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — When Amazon first announced its move of HQ2 to Arlington, Va., it also announced an investment of over $2 billion to create and preserve 20,000 affordable housing units. They’ve already started on projects in Virginia but are now expanding their commitment to the rest of the DMV. Their latest project […]
Pull Up a Stool at the 5 Most Beautiful Bars in Washington, DC
When we talk about the most beautiful bars in Washington, D.C., what we’re talking about is the bar in the bar, the place behind which the bartenders work. What you’re looking at when you’re seated on your stool. Atmosphere matters. Lighting is extremely important. Some of these places are bright, some are dark. All are appropriate for the space.
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: H Street Fest, Plane Pull and More to Do in the DC Area
When is the last time you visited some of D.C.’s iconic monuments or museums? Between COVID, summer travel, humidity, mosquitos… maybe it’s been a while. The Air and Space Museum’s National Mall building will reopen Oct. 14 with eight galleries that have been updated and redesigned. Free, timed tickets are available now.
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.
Whatever you're in the mood for, Washington, D.C., has a restaurant that will fit the bill. So, the next time you're in the nation's capital, check out some of the best places to eat.
luxury-houses.net
This $15.999M Grand Estate in Mc Lean Boasts Remarkable Beauty and Dream-worthy Features
The Estate in Mc Lean is a luxurious home surrounded by immaculate landscaping that ensures your year-round privacy now available for sale. This home located at 1163 Chain Bridge Rd, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 13,882 square feet of living spaces. Call Piper Yerks (Phone: 703 963-1363), Pamela A Yerks (Phone: 703 760-0744) – Washington Fine Properties, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mc Lean.
NBC Washington
Prince William Digital Gateway Project OK'd by Planning Commission Despite Opposition
The Prince William County Planning Commission voted to allow a data center development project to move forward despite opposition from residents and members of environmental groups. Officials approved the first application for the Prince William County Gateway project with provisions that noise is adequately mitigated and measures are taken to...
First Look: Chesapeake Crab Shack And Bar Wants You To Get Crackin’ On U Street
There are few things more quintessentially Chesapeake than Blue crabs and the Eastern Shore crab houses that peddle them, but for crab lovers who have a hankering for the shellfish but don’t want to make the drive out of town, a new D.C. spot called Chesapeake Crab Shack and Bar is stepping up.
hyattsvillewire.com
College Park’s Newest Eatery Takes Fries to Another Level
A new eatery in College Park turns fries into the main dish. Started near Los Angeles in 2017, Mr. Fries Man uses French fries as a base for increasingly intense toppings, including chicken, shrimp, steak, crab and even plant-based meat. From there, sauces are added ranging from Ranch dressing to...
Black Lion Café to Open November 1 in Downtown Silver Spring
Black Lion Café, a Rockville-based coffee shop and roaster, plans to open on November 1, according to an announcement posted on the shop’s Instagram account. The opening date of the café, located at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8256 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, was confirmed in a message to the Source.
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
northernvirginiamag.com
Chantilly’s National Botanic Garden Is a Love Letter to Nature and Sustainability
A Loudoun County couple combines art and earthmoving with sustainability and a love of nature to craft garden grounds worth visiting. The spine of a dragon made of rock carves through the earth just inside the gates of National Botanic Garden. In sweeping curves hundreds of feet long, its scaly back winds through a tended lawn of grass and shade trees.
After A Tragedy, One Woman Is Fighting For Suicide Barriers On A D.C. Bridge
Dr. Chelsea Van Thof still remembers that night in mid-April, standing on the Duke Ellington Bridge in Adams Morgan. Through the gates that line the bridge, she could see the police lights some 130 feet below in Rock Creek Park, and she had a terrified feeling that was where she would find her long-term partner, Dr. Peter Tripp.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Experience Senior Living Plans 26-Story Community Within Strathmore Square Mixed-Use Development in Bethesda, Maryland
BETHESDA, Md. — Experience Senior Living, a seniors housing developer, has unveiled plans for The Reserve at Strathmore Square. The project will be part of Strathmore Square, a planned arts-centric mixed-use community located in north Bethesda above the Grosvenor-Strathmore Red Line Metro station and adjacent to the Strathmore Music Center.
Amtrak canceling all long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
theburn.com
Miss Virginia USA graces cover of latest Ashburn Magazine
The latest issue of Ashburn Magazine hits the streets this week and once again, it’s chock full of fascinating articles about people, places and things around Ashburn. This issue’s cover story is an interview with Kailee Horvath, the young Ashburn woman who is both the reigning Miss Virginia USA and a volunteer firefighter and EMT in our community. Learn how she walks these two very different paths simultaneously.
Baltimore Times
Devoted Educator, Morgan Alumnus, Starts Smoothie Stores, Hires Former Students
Victorious Hall, a resident of Prince George’s County, recalls taking trips to smoothie shops while cruising outdoors on his bike. His routine became stopping to purchase them during biking excursions. After discovering that unhealthy ingredients were contained in smoothies formulated by some leading chains, the innovator and hip hop fan began exploring the idea of opening his own smoothie store with healthy options. He played around with words and sounds. The line, “Spizzy is the spot” stuck in his head.
mymcmedia.org
County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville
The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
themunchonline.com
626-630 8th Street, NE DC
8th Street 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment - This spacious One Bedroom / One Bathroom apartment with 10' ceilings and an open concept layout could be yours. The location is ideal, just 1.5 blocks from the H Street Corridor, with a host of eateries and shops. Live in townhome style, in...
