Man steals cash drawer from Easton store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a cash drawer from an Easton shop.
On July 31 at approximately 4:20 a.m., the man got into the Zagg store at the Easton Town Center through the front door.GRAPHIC VIDEO: Beating outside Short North bar has homicide detectives investigating
When inside, the suspect allegedly took the cash drawer from the store and left through the back door.
The cash drawer was found outside. All the money inside it was taken, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Property Crimes at 614-645-2043.
Above is surveillance video released by police.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 5