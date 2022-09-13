ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man steals cash drawer from Easton store

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHHuK_0hskYNy700

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a cash drawer from an Easton shop.

On July 31 at approximately 4:20 a.m., the man got into the Zagg store at the Easton Town Center through the front door.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Beating outside Short North bar has homicide detectives investigating

When inside, the suspect allegedly took the cash drawer from the store and left through the back door.

The cash drawer was found outside. All the money inside it was taken, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Property Crimes at 614-645-2043.

Above is surveillance video released by police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 5

Krm Hayes
3d ago

4:00 am and he walks right in? Did he have a key? Sounds like an inside job. And notice he wears a hoodie, the first choice for clothing among criminals.

Reply(1)
3
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit in leg after bullets pierce house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home. Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in the Hilltop about 3 a.m., Columbus police say. A bullet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport PD busts catalytic converter theft ring

Groveport PD busts catalytic converter theft ring. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QEWiJD. How a journey with Alzheimer’s impacted a four-star …. How to avoid suspicious charges to your bank account. Volunteers work to end food insecurity in central …. Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look. Multi-million dollar...
GROVEPORT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for grease thieves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects caught on camera stealing a large amount of grease from a west Columbus restaurant. Surveillance video shows two suspects wearing neon construction vests breaking part of a grease tank on the 2400 block of Hilliard Rome Road. The suspects siphoned approximately $1,000 worth of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
10TV

24 arrested during crime blitz in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Officers with the Whitehall Division of Police arrested two dozen people, recovered a stolen car and found two missing juveniles during a crime blitz on Thursday. The goal of the blitz was to focus on shoplifters. Twelve of the 24 arrests were theft arrests, according to...
WHITEHALL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easton#Drawer#Homicide Detectives#Zagg#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged with Chatterton Road murder in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man charged with a shooting death near Nafzger Park in east Columbus in July will appear in court this morning. According to the complaint, in the evening of July 7, Xavier Colvin, 22, and three others drove to the Cross Key Apartments on Chatterton Road. There they allegedly fired handguns […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged in armed kidnapping Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is set to appear in court Wednesday, accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint, according to court records. Court records state that on Sept. 4, Quintin Roberson walked in front of a woman’s vehicle, which was stopped at a red light at West Spring and North High streets, just […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in east Columbus crash

Two dead in east Columbus crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QMGEvw. How a journey with Alzheimer’s impacted a four-star …. How to avoid suspicious charges to your bank account. Volunteers work to end food insecurity in central …. Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look. Multi-million dollar crime...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Columbus officer who killed Donovan Lewis was previously fired from job

Above: Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting of Donovan Lewis. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has released the personnel file for an officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man, which showed he was previously terminated and won his job back. The release of Officer […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy