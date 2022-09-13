Man steals cash drawer from Easton store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a cash drawer from an Easton shop.

On July 31 at approximately 4:20 a.m., the man got into the Zagg store at the Easton Town Center through the front door.

When inside, the suspect allegedly took the cash drawer from the store and left through the back door.

The cash drawer was found outside. All the money inside it was taken, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Property Crimes at 614-645-2043.

Above is surveillance video released by police.

