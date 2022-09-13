ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Carjacking Suspects Arrested

A pair suspected in an armed carjacking in La Quinta and attempted carjacking in Moreno Valley were being held on $2 million bail Friday. Jabari Marshaun Walker, 22, of Palm Desert and 21-year-old Antionette Marie Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, hit and run causing injury, possession of a concealed unregistered weapon and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Fitzgerald of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
LA QUINTA, CA
Mother, Grandmother Charged with Murder in 5-Year-Old’s Death

Felony charges, including murder, were filed Friday against a mother and grandmother accused in the death of a 5-year-old child. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, was charged with three felony counts — one each of murder, assault on a child under 8 resulting in death, and torture, according to court records. Hilaria Rangel, 55, was charged with one felony count of murder. They were both additionally charged with four misdemeanor counts of abuse endangering a child.
INDIO, CA
Smoke Shop Employee Pleads Guilty in Man’s Killing

A Koreatown smoke shop employee pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for stabbing a man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, is facing a 15-year-to-life state prison term, with sentencing set Oct. 28 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. A special circumstance allegation of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Accused of Illegally Carrying High-Capacity Rifle in Public Posts Bond

A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police to open fire when he didn’t surrender, was out of custody Thursday after posting an $85,000 bond. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested in August following a nearly monthlong investigation by the...
CORONA, CA
Man Accused of Attempted Murder, Assault in Thermal Pleads Not Guilty

A Thermal man who allegedly kidnapped, beat and attempted to strangle a 42-year-old woman in Mecca pleaded not guilty to felony charges Thursday. Daniel Gamez Zaragoza, 39, was charged with four felony counts — one each of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury and threatening to cause death or great bodily harm, according to court records. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of false imprisonment and violating a stay away court order.
THERMAL, CA
2 Teens Arrested in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to a pair of Bernstein High School students — one of whom died — while a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs to a third student in nearby Lexington Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mission Viejo Doctor Wins Visitation with Kids Amid Poison Allegations

A Mission Viejo dermatologist accused by her estranged husband of attempting to poison him with Drano was granted once-a-week supervised visits with their children Friday. Attorneys for Drs. Jack Chen and Yue “Emily” Yu worked out an agreement that was approved by Superior Court Judge Thomas in family law court in Orange. Under the agreement, Yu can visit with her children with a monitor for three hours once a week, and if the visits go well, both sides aim to increase the meetings to twice a week. A hearing was set for Oct. 17, when a move to increase the visits to twice a week will be considered.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
22-Year-Old Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs

A 22-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, robbery and violating a court order was arrested in Palm Springs Thursday. Officers responded near 200 East Avenida Granada, near South Palm Canyon Drive, Thursday afternoon to search for Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. At 3:30...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Coachella Man in Alleged Kidnap Attempt on Teen Girl Pleads Not Guilty

A Coachella man suspected of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Thermal pleaded not guilty to felony charges Wednesday. Christian Daniel Arreola, 19, was charged with three felony counts — one each of assault with intent to commit mayhem, sexual battery, and attempted kidnapping, robbery and/or rape, according to court records.
COACHELLA, CA
Charges Filed Against Coachella Man for Alleged Kidnap Attempt on Teen Girl

Felony charges were filed Wednesday against a Coachella man suspected of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Thermal. Christian Daniel Arreola, 19, was charged with three felony counts — one each of assault with intent to commit mayhem, sexual battery, and attempted kidnapping, robbery and/or rape, according to court records.
COACHELLA, CA
Young Mom Who Rammed Man’s Vehicle with Her Child in Car Sentenced

A 21-year-old motorist who rammed a parked vehicle in a fit of rage while her 1-year-old child sat next to her pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor charges and was immediately sentenced to 48 months probation. Serena Marie Lucas of Banning admitted one count each of assault, child endangerment and vandalism...
BANNING, CA
Suspect Involved in Clash with Santa Ana Police Dies

A man who was earlier subdued by Santa Ana police died Thursday, triggering an automatic investigation that is routine in in-custody deaths. The identify of the man who was involved in a hit-and-run and led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon was not immediately released. Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the man, but a fingerprint analysis will be done when the autopsy is scheduled Friday.
SANTA ANA, CA
Charges Filed in Foot Pursuit That Led to Officer’s Injury

Charges were filed Wednesday against a Blythe man who allegedly led police on a foot pursuit in Indio where an officer was struck by a car. Job Adante Williams, 26, was charged with one felony count of resisting arrest as to cause serious injury to an officer and a misdemeanor count of willfully resisting arrest, according to court records.
INDIO, CA
Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Assault in Thermal

A Thermal man who was arrested in Mecca was charged Wednesday with felony counts of attempted murder and assault. Daniel Gamez Zaragoza, 39, was additionally charged with two other felony counts, one each of inflicting corporal injury and threatening to cause death or great bodily harm, according to court records. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of false imprisonment and violating a stay away court order.
THERMAL, CA
Suspect Impersonates Police, Requests Money, Police Investigate

Police Thursday announced that a suspect falsely impersonated a police officer or public city official to request money from victims. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police received reports of the false impersonation, according to Sgt. Nathaniel Hanley of the Cathedral City Police Department. Hanley said the unknown suspect has been calling...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
Ex-Huntington Beach Police Officer Avoids Jail for Prank

A former Huntington Beach police officer accused of harassing a co-worker who was dating the defendant’s ex-girlfriend has been allowed to enroll in a diversion program that allows defendants to avoid jail time. Steven Tennant, 33, was granted a motion to enroll in the misdemeanor diversion program last Thursday,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

