A Mission Viejo dermatologist accused by her estranged husband of attempting to poison him with Drano was granted once-a-week supervised visits with their children Friday. Attorneys for Drs. Jack Chen and Yue “Emily” Yu worked out an agreement that was approved by Superior Court Judge Thomas in family law court in Orange. Under the agreement, Yu can visit with her children with a monitor for three hours once a week, and if the visits go well, both sides aim to increase the meetings to twice a week. A hearing was set for Oct. 17, when a move to increase the visits to twice a week will be considered.

MISSION VIEJO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO