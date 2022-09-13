Read full article on original website
International Business Times
US Now Among Countries Confirmed With Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus: CDC
The U.S. is now among the countries confirmed to have circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV). Authorities are urging people to get immunized to prevent the "debilitating" disease. The confirmation comes amid the detection of polioviruses in New York, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted in a statement Tuesday....
Xi And Putin To Meet In Silk Road City To Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since the start of...
Explainer-What Election Deniers Could Do In 2024 If They Win U.S. November Midterms
Several Republican candidates for governor and secretary of state in this November's congressional elections are election deniers in battleground states that play a decisive role in U.S. presidential elections. All back former President Donald Trump's false claims that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat...
Trump Ally's Trial To Test Century-old U.S. Law On What Makes Someone A 'Foreign Agent'
Tom Barrack, the investor and onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, will go on trial next week in a case that will provide a rare test of a century-old law requiring agents for other countries to notify the government. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Barrack worked for the...
Factbox-How Does The Xi And Putin 'No Limits' Partnership Work?
The last time Xi Jinping met Vladimir Putin face to face just before the Ukraine war, the two 69-year-old leaders sealed a "no limits" partnership between China and Russia that triggered anxiety in the West. Xi and Putin meet in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan on...
Exclusive-Taiwan Hosts Dozens Of Foreign Lawmakers In Washington To Push China Sanctions
Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, on Tuesday hosted dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions on China for aggression toward the island, a show of support for Taipei amid military pressure from Beijing. The unannounced gathering of about 60 parliamentarians from Europe, Asia and Africa at Taiwan's...
World Bank Earmarks $30 Billion To Help Offset Food Shortages Worsened By War In Ukraine
The World Bank is willing to provide up to $30 billion to combat global food shortages aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has so far disbursed almost $10 billion in financial aid pledged to Kyiv, a senior bank official said on Thursday. Axel van Trotsenburg, the bank's managing director...
Factbox-U.S. Midterm Elections: 12 Governor Races To Watch
Thirty-six of the 50 states will elect governors in November's U.S. midterm elections. Though the races typically get less attention than the battle for control of Congress, they carry high stakes for issues such as abortion access, transgender rights, education and future elections in those states. Here are 12 of...
EU Plans 'Comprehensive Reform' Of Electricity Market
The EU plans a "deep and comprehensive" reform of the electricity market to cope with an energy crisis sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. The measures include a cap on electricity producers' profits that would raise 140 billion euros ($140 billion)...
China Warns US Over Taiwan Policy Act, Says Passage Will Affect Relations And Peace
Angered by the U.S. Senate committee's approval of the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, China has said that the move "seriously breaches" Washington's commitment to Beijing on Taiwan and violates the one-China policy. Beijing warned that the bill's passage will "shake the political foundation of China-US relations," cause "extremely serious...
