Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal ActivityYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Related
citywatchla.com
Homeless Numbers Are Up Again In LA, And City Hall Wonders Why
In February of this year approximately 69,000 people were homeless in Los Angeles County and 42,000 in the city of Los Angeles. Countywide the homeless population increased by 4.1 % over 2020 and 25.9 % since 2018-2020. In the city the numbers were similar, a 1.7 % increase from 2020 and a 32% increase from 2018-2020.
citywatchla.com
"Justice Justice, Are You Here?"
On Wednesday morning her entire legacy had been smeared with tar by a search warrant sought by the county Sheriff's department, that some residents fear may be led by Sheriff, Alex Villanueva for another four years. One of her best friends, Patty Giggans, who battled against Villanueva bravely as the Civilian Oversight Commission chair, and as the Executive Director of Peace Over Violence, had her motor vehicle towed away by law enforcement on a flatbed.
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
citywatchla.com
Rick Caruso Comes to the Northeast!
Appropriately, the event was held at the Police Museum on York Blvd, over by Figueroa. Hats off to our own Caroline Aguirre, who bought a lot of side dishes to feed the crowd. She also handled registration. What really surprised me was that the old group who used to handle Northeast LA politics - from Lincoln Heights to El Sereno to Highland Park to Eagle Rock, and Glassell Park they all showed up. This was the group who banded together about a decade ago and pushed the politicians hard, to benefit our communities instead of Gods Gift to the Northeast, Jose Huizar and his camp followers.
citywatchla.com
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
lagunabeachindy.com
Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution
Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
citywatchla.com
Education in LA: Why Should You Choose a College in Los Angeles?
There are many benefits of choosing a college in LA. These benefits extend beyond spending free time on the beaches over the weekends. Below are the reasons you should choose a college in LA. Best institutions. Los Angeles is home to some of the best institutions worldwide. It hosts the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I Was an L.A. Gang Member, One Dark Day Made Me Quit'
Putting our lives in danger didn't matter. We felt like we had nothing to lose, nothing to live for.
citywatchla.com
Voting A Democracy Does Not Make
What Form of Government Does the City of Los Angeles Have?. The city has a bizarre feudal system where the lords and ladies are elected, but after their election, they must strictly adhere to the feudal order or the FBI will come along and have them removed from office. Hence, the fate of Councilmembers Jose Huizar and Mitchell Englander and most recently Mark Ridley-Thomas. The fact that Angelenos are in the dark about Los Angeles’ form of government is not surprising since they believe also that the US is a democracy. (The framers rejected a democracy in favor of a republic.)
citywatchla.com
Looming USC Cloud Over Caruso and Bass
Both mayoral candidates have strong USC links. Caruso, who recently stepped down as board chair, gifted his alma mater with two significant cash donations totaling $75 million. Bass is not a donor, she’s a “receiver”; she was given a free gift of tuition for the university’s social work program totaling $100,000. How and why that happened is tainting her.
BET
LAPD Chief Says PnB Rock Killing May Have Resulted From Instagram Post
After news broke that Philadelphia artist PnB Rock was killed at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday (Sept. 12), Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore shared that the attack may have been a result of the 30-year-old’s location being posted on Instagram.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
Fontana Herald News
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Train Collision on Palomares Street [Pomona, CA]
Male Victim Dies in Train Accident near East 1st Street. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., just north of East 1st Street on September 11th. According to reports, the driver of a sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a moving Union Pacific Railroad train. First responders had to extricate the driver from the severely damaged vehicle.
recordgazette.net
Bulldogs lose as time expires
The University of Redlands football team dropped a non-conference game 21-20 to Pomona-Pitzer in frustrating fashion on Saturday, Sept. 10. Pomona-Pitzer scored from three yards on a pass from Skylar Noble to Sander Wimmer as time expired. Cameron Shirangi kicked the extra point to give the Sagehens their first victory...
Comments / 0