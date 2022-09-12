Read full article on original website
Two Baton Rouge schools nationally recognized for closing achievement gaps
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seven schools in Louisiana were nationally recognized for their high academic performance by the U.S. Department of Education Friday morning. National Blue Ribbon Schools in Louisiana include LSU Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, St. James Episcopal Day School in Baton Rouge, Folsom Elementary School in St. Tammany Parish, Myrtle Place Elementary School in Lafayette Parish, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School in Caddo Parish, Frasch Elementary School in Calcasieu Parish and Grand Prairie Elementary School in St. Landry Parish.
5 students face expulsion after large fight at Capitol Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) has issued a statement about the large fight that happened at Capitol Middle School on Tuesday. The fight started with two students but escalated near the end of the first period. EBRPSS says five students could...
$15-an-hour internships? Baton Rouge schools tout new opportunities for teenagers
Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge. But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going. “He...
2 EBR schools named National Blue Ribbon schools
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge area schools are being recognized nationally for achieving excellence. The U.S. Department of Education named LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day School as 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. According to the department, both schools rank in the top 15 percent of the state on academic indicators and graduation rates, and are recognized as “exemplary high performing.”
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
High school students on a college campus: Charter school moves in to BRCC
Since opening in 2019, GEO Next Generation High School has made its name by busing its students 5 miles west to take courses on the Baton Rouge Community College campus alongside traditional college students, and the high school has now decided to take the next step and move in. BRCC...
Lafayette mayor wants to charge media $100 per page for public records because 'they pry and pry'
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, fond of saying his administration is transparent, recently enacted a $1 per page fee for the news media and public to obtain public records via email. Lafayette Consolidated Government now is requiring payment prior to obtaining documents electronically that a month ago were free. It's costing...
Baker schools balance out-of-kilter budget, enrollment remains concern
A better-than-expected sales tax forecast, cuts in staffing and temporary use of federal COVID relief money have enabled the City of Baker school district to balance its books and it now anticipates ending the year in the black. Just two months ago, in July, the small suburban Baton Rouge school...
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
Tax dollars in Ascension industrial zone to go toward road work to relieve traffic backups
Ascension Parish has established a new district that would divert tax revenue from new and expanding industry to improve roads in the parish's east bank industrial corridor along the Mississippi River. Even as projects in neighboring St. James run into legal and regulatory hurdles spurred by environmental and community groups,...
Bridge Center board chairman frustrated after WBRZ exposed layoffs at taxpayer-funded facility
BATON ROUGE - During a special meeting with members of the Bridge Center for Hope Board, the board chairman apologized to members for a lack of communication about the money woes that were exposed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit last week. During that meeting, Chairman Patrick Seiter also cautioned other...
Local law enforcement remembering “true public servant”
A longtime employee with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office passed way on Wednesday, September 14.
Our Views: Back to the '90s on crime? It takes a village to fight it
A national crime wave alarms the nation, police forces are mobilized, legislators look at sentencing and jails, federal funds flow to hire officers and buy crime-fighting equipment. And sociologists hit upon a silver bullet: midnight basketball. That was back when Bill Clinton was president and people said that we had...
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
LSU student uses social media to propose removing historical murals
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Hundreds of students walk the halls of Allen Hall at Louisiana State University every day, but for some, it’s an uncomfortable commute to their next class. Just above the brick walls are the Allen Hall Murals, painted by LSU art students during the...
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
Metro Council approves stormwater utility district, gives public first look at potential fee
The Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish stormwater systems were combined into a public utility district Wednesday evening, the first step toward the Metro Council considering a stormwater fee to fund maintenance for the parish’s drainage infrastructure. The 9-1 approval, with Councilwoman Jennifer Racca deferring, came after a...
Lancaster buys land for townhome subdivision on Industriplex for $1.96M
An undeveloped, 8.53-acre space on Industriplex Boulevard behind Academy Sports on Siegen Lane has sold to Baton Rouge’s Arthur Lancaster for $1.96 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The tract was purchased by Lancaster from Siegen Plaza Power Center...
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 7-13
RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million. GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million. SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch...
Baton Rouge Magnet High student charged with terrorizing after allegedly posting threat on social media, school officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Magnet High School sent an alert to parents on Wednesday, Sept. 14, letting them know a student has been arrested and charged with terrorizing after allegedly posting a threat on social media. School officials said the security staff notified law enforcement they had...
