Zachary, LA

Two Baton Rouge schools nationally recognized for closing achievement gaps

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seven schools in Louisiana were nationally recognized for their high academic performance by the U.S. Department of Education Friday morning. National Blue Ribbon Schools in Louisiana include LSU Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, St. James Episcopal Day School in Baton Rouge, Folsom Elementary School in St. Tammany Parish, Myrtle Place Elementary School in Lafayette Parish, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School in Caddo Parish, Frasch Elementary School in Calcasieu Parish and Grand Prairie Elementary School in St. Landry Parish.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge area schools are being recognized nationally for achieving excellence. The U.S. Department of Education named LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day School as 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. According to the department, both schools rank in the top 15 percent of the state on academic indicators and graduation rates, and are recognized as “exemplary high performing.”
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
Baker schools balance out-of-kilter budget, enrollment remains concern

A better-than-expected sales tax forecast, cuts in staffing and temporary use of federal COVID relief money have enabled the City of Baker school district to balance its books and it now anticipates ending the year in the black. Just two months ago, in July, the small suburban Baton Rouge school...
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
Our Views: Back to the '90s on crime? It takes a village to fight it

A national crime wave alarms the nation, police forces are mobilized, legislators look at sentencing and jails, federal funds flow to hire officers and buy crime-fighting equipment. And sociologists hit upon a silver bullet: midnight basketball. That was back when Bill Clinton was president and people said that we had...
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Lancaster buys land for townhome subdivision on Industriplex for $1.96M

An undeveloped, 8.53-acre space on Industriplex Boulevard behind Academy Sports on Siegen Lane has sold to Baton Rouge’s Arthur Lancaster for $1.96 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The tract was purchased by Lancaster from Siegen Plaza Power Center...
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 7-13

RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million. GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million. SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch...
