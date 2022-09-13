Emmys 2022: Full list of winners updated during Hollywood ceremony
The Emmys 2022 are taking place tonight (12 September) at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
TV shows in the running for awards this year include Better Call Saul , Succession and Squid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary , Hacks and Ted Lasso in the comedy categories. The night’s first winner was Michael Keaton for his role in Dopesick .
Find the full list of Emmy 2022 winners below , which is being updated throughout the ceremony.
Outstanding Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
Severance
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:
Dopesick
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Laura Linney – Ozark
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya – Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Toni Collette – The Staircase
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout - WINNER
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Michael Keaton – Dopesick - WINNER
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Julia Garner – Ozark - WINNER
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron – Succession
Sarah Snook – Succession
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession - WINNER
John Turturro – Severance
Christopher Walken – Severance
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary - WINNER
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso - WINNER
Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Connie Britton – The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus - WINNER
Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
Mare Winningham – Dopesick
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus - WINNER
Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
Will Poulter – Dopesick
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick
Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Hope Davis – Succession
Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show
Martha Kelly – Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan – Succession
Harriet Walter– Succession
Lee You-mi – Squid Game
Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
Adrien Brody – Succession
James Cromwell – Succession
Colman Domingo – Euphoria
Arian Moayed– Succession
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Jane Adams – Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks
Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf – Hacks
Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance – Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald – Hacks
Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - WINNER
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Comments / 0