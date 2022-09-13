ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Emmys 2022: Full list of winners updated during Hollywood ceremony

By Kevin E G Perry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0yom_0hsjkXuW00

The Emmys 2022 are taking place tonight (12 September) at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

TV shows in the running for awards this year include Better Call Saul , Succession and Squid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary , Hacks and Ted Lasso in the comedy categories. The night’s first winner was Michael Keaton for his role in Dopesick .

Find the full list of Emmy 2022 winners below , which is being updated throughout the ceremony.

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTQJt_0hsjkXuW00

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VThec_0hsjkXuW00

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show

Zendaya Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong Succession

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPAIQ_0hsjkXuW00

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover Atlanta

Bill Hader Barry

Nicholas Hoult The Great

Steve Martin Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFghd_0hsjkXuW00

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Seyfried The Dropout - WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Colin Firth The Staircase

Andrew Garfield Under Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac Scenes from a Marriage

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan Pam & Tommy

Michael Keaton Dopesick - WINNER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDBA4_0hsjkXuW00

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Julia Garner – Ozark - WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen Succession - WINNER

John Turturro – Severance

Christopher Walken – Severance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4tOI_0hsjkXuW00

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein Ted Lasso - WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhtyF_0hsjkXuW00

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus - WINNER

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus - WINNER

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter Dopesick

Seth Rogen Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cf8GV_0hsjkXuW00

Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Hope Davis – Succession

Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show

Martha Kelly – Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan – Succession

Harriet Walter– Succession

Lee You-mi – Squid Game

Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwell – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Arian Moayed– Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jane Adams – Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks

Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2lJ7_0hsjkXuW00

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance – Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald – Hacks

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - WINNER

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy

When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Alex Borstein
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Rupaul
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Jerrod Carmichael
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Arian Moayed
Person
Toni Collette
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
TV SHOWS
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win

Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Microsoft Theater#Movie Info#Emmy 2022
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

First Look: Halle Bailey As ‘The Little Mermaid’

“THE LITTLE MERMAID” director Rob Marshall took a break from post-production under the sea to share more about the live-action version of the beloved tale. He played the “Part of Your World” sequence for fans in Hall D23 and invited on stage Ariel herself, Halle Bailey, who shared her excitement about her new role. Marshall concluded by introducing the new teaser trailer, available worldwide today.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet

Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy