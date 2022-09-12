King Charles III and his son Prince William have made a surprise visit to the long line of mourners who have waited up to 26 hours to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth. The Sun reported that hundreds of people cheered as the royal pair emerged and shook hands with those gathered at Westminster Hall where the queen’s coffin is lying in state. Some reportedly shouted “God Save the King” and “God Save the Prince of Wales” as they passed. Authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners faced a wait of at least 16 hours to view Her Majesty’s coffin, which is draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown ahead of her funeral on Monday. Read it at The Sun

U.K. ・ 23 MINUTES AGO