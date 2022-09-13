ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool 'Made Offer' For Real Madrid Federico Valverde

By Daniel Izquierdo
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

According to recent claims, Liverpool made a staggering £86M bid for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in the last couple days of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC - Reports in Spain have made the rounds this time claiming that German manager Jurgen Klopp made a last minute attempt at signing Real Madrid's Federico Valverde .

The Anfield side faced an struggling stumbling block in their current 2022/23 campaign, after many injuries sustained to most of their starting players in the midfield.

The likes of Thiago Alcantara , Jordan Henderson , Naby Keita , Fabio Carvalho , Curtis Jones , and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been some of the few names that have gotten long term and short term injuries.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Due to this reason, Jurgen Klopp had no other choice than to dive into the transfer market. Something the German was always vocal of not planning to do unless the 'right player' was available.

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo was the chosen option by the Merseyside to come an ease the midfield crisis, in a loan option that was closed in the last moments of the transfer market.

As a result, the Reds had a series of bad results, or unconvincing wins that had many fans frustrated and demanding for new faces to come through the door.

According to the cover of Spanish newspaper Diario AS , Liverpool made a €100 million (£86 million) bid for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde .

The Uruguayan has been linked with a move to the Anfield side many times, but according to the report the Reds finally decided to make a move two days before the transfer window ended.

A hefty fee that was placed on the table, something that Liverpool is not used to doing when it comes to players that they have tracked for a long period, but Federico Valverde seemed to be the exception.

It is not known whether Liverpool will continue their pursuit come January, or even if they will consider bringing the 24-year old instead of highly rated Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham .

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

TENNIS
PREMIER LEAGUE
