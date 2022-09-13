ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Michigan man fatally shot by police after allegedly killing wife, dog

By Teddy Grant
 3 days ago

Police fatally shot a Michigan man after he allegedly killed his wife and dog, and wounded his daughter, according to law enforcement officials.

Police responded to a call around 4 a.m. Sunday from a woman who had allegedly been shot by her dad, whom police identified as 53-year-old Igor Lanis, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said .

After officers arrived at the home, they heard gunshots and began to approach the residence when the suspect emerged from the front door and began firing at them with a shotgun, police said.

A Walled Lake police officer and an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy returned fire, striking and killing Lanis, according to authorities.

Officers said they saw the 25-year-old woman who called 911 at the front door "attempting to crawl from the home" before dragging her to safety, authorities said.

"She stated that her dad shot her and her mother," the sheriff's office wrote. "She was transported to an area hospital and rushed into emergency surgery."

"Currently, the daughter has been stabilized, but obviously she has super traumatic injuries from a shotgun blast to her back and legs," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said during a news conference Monday.

Law enforcement officials searched the home and discovered the body of a 56-year-old woman who had been "shot multiple times in the back, and it appears that she was also attempting to flee out of the front door," the sheriff's office said.

The family dog had also been "shot multiple times and killed," according to authorities.

The Oakland County Special Investigations Unit and the Walled Lake Police Department are conducting an investigation.

