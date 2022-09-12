Alameda Backyard Growers (ABG) held their August educational program on site at Farm2Market, the social enterprise farm division of Alameda Point Collaborative (APC). The session, part of the group’s monthly education series, gave three dozen attendees a hands-on learning experience as well as an introduction to Farm2Market’s orchard. The experiential learning empowered gardeners to take care of their own fruit trees as well as consider helping out with the 75 trees in Farm2Market’s orchard.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO