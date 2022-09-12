Read full article on original website
alamedasun.com
Student Board Members Selected
The Alameda Unified School District (AUSD) welcomed three new student board members to the AUSD Board of Education this summer. Talia Kotovsky, an Alameda High School (AHS) student; Vinny Camarillo, an Encinal High School (EHS) student; and Evan Lu, an Alameda Science & Technology Institute (ASTI) student; were sworn in at the AUSD Board’s August 23 meeting.
Why Pruning Fruit Trees is Essential and Some Tips on How to Do It
Alameda Backyard Growers (ABG) held their August educational program on site at Farm2Market, the social enterprise farm division of Alameda Point Collaborative (APC). The session, part of the group’s monthly education series, gave three dozen attendees a hands-on learning experience as well as an introduction to Farm2Market’s orchard. The experiential learning empowered gardeners to take care of their own fruit trees as well as consider helping out with the 75 trees in Farm2Market’s orchard.
