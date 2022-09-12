A family affair: How the Queen's nearest and dearest came together to celebrate the monarch's Platinum Jubilee this Summer

The Queen was considered by many in the United Kingdom to be a mother and grandmother to the entire nation.

But to a small group, her Majesty was first and foremost the matriarch of their own family.

The monarch, who died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland last week, was a mother to four, grandmother to eight, and great grandmother to 12 great-grandchildren.

And while members of the family often find themselves spread across the country, or even the world, as they undertake royal duties, earlier this year, they were able to come together to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.

The unprecedented Platinum Jubilee, which spread over a four-day weekend from June 2-5, saw the 96-year-old celebrate her remarkable seven decades on the throne.

A family affair: King Charles, the Queen, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William on the balcony at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June

And while her Majesty appeared in good spirits as she celebrated with the nation, perhaps the most special aspect of the event was bringing her family together.

The celebration saw the Queen's beloved great grandchildren, who knew the monarch as 'Granny' or 'Gan-Gan', became the focus of many royal followers, thanks to their adorable antics throughout the long weekend.

Among the touching moments, her Majesty was snapped sharing a smile with Prince George during her second balcony appearance on the final day of the celebrations.

The nine-year-old was pictured turning to chat to his great-grandmother, as the two smiled at each other.

And while only Prince George will know exactly what was said during the special moment, the warmth between the two royals was clear for all to see.

The Queen and Prince Louis, four, stood side-by-side on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 2, chatting as the flypast roared above them, revealing their close bond

He was not the only great-grandchild who was snapped enjoying Her Majesty's company: several days earlier, as celebrations kicked off with a Buckingham Palace appearance on June 2, the Queen's bond with Prince Louis, four, also became clear.

While royals watched the noisy flypast roar above head, the youngster pushed his way along the balcony, so he could talk to his 'Gan Gan'.

And there was another moment with a great-grandchild during the weekend: privately, her Majesty was introduced to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet, who had recently celebrated her first birthday.

The Jubilee also showcased the relationship the Queen shared with her oldest child, King Charles, during a speech he gave following the Platinum Party at the Palace.

The June 4 event, which saw Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands in front of Buckingham Palace, was capped off with a rousing speech by Charles.

King Charles (centre, with his wife Camilla, left, and sister Princess Anne, right) at the Platinum Party at the Palace, gave a sweet speech at the event, in which he referred to the Queen as 'Mummy'

In it, he thanked his mother for her 70-years of service.

He opened the speech calling the Queen 'Your Majesty', before touchingly adding 'Mummy'.

Charles went onto say: 'Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother.'

Other royals watched on, with Camilla, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands, the Princess Royal, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex along with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn also in attendance.

Another sweet moment from the evening was captured on camera when members of the family saw the Queen's now famous skit with Paddington Bear for the first time.

The pre-recorded clip, which shows Her Majesty having tea with the animated character, showcased the monarch's acting skills.

The reaction of family members (L-R: Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William) was caught on camera

Louis (pictured, centre) appears to shared a special bond with his great-grandmother the Queen, who was seen entertaining the young royal during Trooping the Colour

Filmed at Windsor Castle, the Queen spent around half a day filming the secretly-pre-recorded humorous two-and-a-half-minute sequence, according to The Telegraph, and the comic sketch was a surprise even to some of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren watching the scenes.

In the video, the Queen is seen pulling a marmalade sandwich out of her bag, as she and Paddington reveal they always keep one on their person in case they need a snack.

Photos of the exact moment Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children watched the Queen pull a sandwich from her bag to eat with Paddington Bear show them laughing with joy.

Although the monarch was unable to attend every event over the four-day Platium Jubilee long weekend, she bookended the celebration with her appearances on Buckingham Palace's balcony.

Camilla, Prince Charles, the Queen, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Colour parade

Following her public appearance on the final day, her Majesty released a statement.

She said: 'When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

'While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

'I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

'I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.'

Behind the little prince sat Mike Tindall who entertained the boy with funny faces to keep him amused.