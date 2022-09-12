ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A family affair: How the Queen's nearest and dearest came together to celebrate the monarch's Platinum Jubilee this Summer

The Queen was considered by many in the United Kingdom to be a mother and grandmother to the entire nation.

But to a small group, her Majesty was first and foremost the matriarch of their own family.

The monarch, who died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland last week, was a mother to four, grandmother to eight, and great grandmother to 12 great-grandchildren.

And while members of the family often find themselves spread across the country, or even the world, as they undertake royal duties, earlier this year, they were able to come together to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.

The unprecedented Platinum Jubilee, which spread over a four-day weekend from June 2-5, saw the 96-year-old celebrate her remarkable seven decades on the throne.

A family affair: King Charles, the Queen, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William on the balcony at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June
Her Majesty shares a special moment with her great-grandson Prince George on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June
(From left) Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Camilla, Prince Charles, the Queen, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William and Sophie, Countess of Wessex at Buckingham Palace
The Queen points as she stands next to Prince Louis on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in London
The Queen smiles as members of the Royal Family attend Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace in London
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, took a starring role in the royal carriage as they arrive alongside their mother the Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duchess of Cornwall at the start of Trooping the Colour
The Queen during her balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace alongside Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate, Princess Charlotte and Prince George
Eugenie and her husband Jack sit with Edoardo as the pageant gets under way

And while her Majesty appeared in good spirits as she celebrated with the nation, perhaps the most special aspect of the event was bringing her family together.

The celebration saw the Queen's beloved great grandchildren, who knew the monarch as 'Granny' or 'Gan-Gan', became the focus of many royal followers, thanks to their adorable antics throughout the long weekend.

Among the touching moments, her Majesty was snapped sharing a smile with Prince George during her second balcony appearance on the final day of the celebrations.

The nine-year-old was pictured turning to chat to his great-grandmother, as the two smiled at each other.

And while only Prince George will know exactly what was said during the special moment, the warmth between the two royals was clear for all to see.

The Queen and Prince Louis, four, stood side-by-side on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 2, chatting as the flypast roared above them, revealing their close bond
The Queen smiles as Prince Louis covers his ears during the flypast over Buckingham Palace in London
Royals including Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the royal box
Mike Tindall, Mia, eight, Lena, three, and Zara in the second row of the royal box at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant
 Wearing a £740 Zimmermann cream floral-print Broderie Anglaise cotton midi dress, Zara sat alongside her daughter Lena
Crowds are seen on The Mall with the Queen shown on a screen during the singing of the National Anthem

He was not the only great-grandchild who was snapped enjoying Her Majesty's company: several days earlier, as celebrations kicked off with a Buckingham Palace appearance on June 2, the Queen's bond with Prince Louis, four, also became clear.

While royals watched the noisy flypast roar above head, the youngster pushed his way along the balcony, so he could talk to his 'Gan Gan'.

And there was another moment with a great-grandchild during the weekend: privately, her Majesty was introduced to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet, who had recently celebrated her first birthday.

The Jubilee also showcased the relationship the Queen shared with her oldest child, King Charles, during a speech he gave following the Platinum Party at the Palace.

The June 4 event, which saw Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands in front of Buckingham Palace, was capped off with a rousing speech by Charles.

King Charles (centre, with his wife Camilla, left, and sister Princess Anne, right) at the Platinum Party at the Palace, gave a sweet speech at the event, in which he referred to the Queen as 'Mummy'
The event saw other members of the royal family in attendance, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank
Earlier in the day, Beatrice (pictured) and Eugenie stepped out together again for the Big Jubilee Lunch in Paddington
Princess Beatrice still in her blue Saloni dress arrives with Eugenie and their husbands at the the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee
Eugenie, 32, could be seen bouncing son August (pictured), one, on her knee while attending the event alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank, and her sister Beatrice, 33, who was joined by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son, Christopher, whose nickname is Wolfie, and who he shares with his former partner Dara Huang
Princess Eugenie's son August and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie (pictured with Beatrice and Edo) have made their first official appearances at a royal family event when joining their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant
She wore her long locks pinned back into two plaits as she watched the action at the pageant outside Buckingham Palace, also joined by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge, 40 and father the Duke of Cambridge
All giggles! The Royal family were often in giggles during the three-hour concert outside Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Cambridge sits with daughter Princess Charlotte in the front row of the royal box for the Platinum Party at the Palace for the Queen's 70th anniversary celebrations
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family, centre, led the royal arrivals at the Platinum Party at the palace

In it, he thanked his mother for her 70-years of service.

He opened the speech calling the Queen 'Your Majesty', before touchingly adding 'Mummy'.

Charles went onto say: 'Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother.'

Other royals watched on, with Camilla, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands, the Princess Royal, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex along with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn also in attendance.

Another sweet moment from the evening was captured on camera when members of the family saw the Queen's now famous skit with Paddington Bear for the first time.

The pre-recorded clip, which shows Her Majesty having tea with the animated character, showcased the monarch's acting skills.

Kate and Princess Charlotte joined in with the crowds outside Buckingham Palace as they waved Union Jack flags at the concert 
A touching family moment was snapped during the Platinum Party at the Palace, when a skit Her Majesty filmed with Paddington Bear (pictured) was screened at the event - much to the delight of the watching crowds
During the now-famous clip, the Queen is seen pulling a marmalade sandwich out of her handbag (pictured) - much to the delight of her family
The reaction of family members (L-R: Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William) was caught on camera
Louis (pictured, centre) appears to shared a special bond with his great-grandmother the Queen, who was seen entertaining the young royal during Trooping the Colour

Filmed at Windsor Castle, the Queen spent around half a day filming the secretly-pre-recorded humorous two-and-a-half-minute sequence, according to The Telegraph, and the comic sketch was a surprise even to some of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren watching the scenes.

In the video, the Queen is seen pulling a marmalade sandwich out of her bag, as she and Paddington reveal they always keep one on their person in case they need a snack.

Photos of the exact moment Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children watched the Queen pull a sandwich from her bag to eat with Paddington Bear show them laughing with joy.

Although the monarch was unable to attend every event over the four-day Platium Jubilee long weekend, she bookended the celebration with her appearances on Buckingham Palace's balcony.

Elsewhere, the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall donned a bright Beulah London Darsha dress teamed with a Juliette Botterill 'Floral Blossom Percher' hat and her Rolex watch as she got ready to watch Trooping The Colour with her husband Mike
Zara and Mike Tindall arrived hand-in-hand for the Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at St.Paul's Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Camilla (left), Duchess of Cornwall, chose a cream embroidered dress coat by Fiona Clare, while Lady Louise Windsor (right), wore Ghost London's Delphine dress (£195) for Friday's service
The Queen stands with members of the Royal Family to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace
People pack The Mall as the British Royal Family come onto the balcony of Buckingham Place
The oldest Cambridge child, Prince George, eight (pictured, left) appeared to wince as Prince Louis waved at bystanders while pulling a face from his horse-drawn carriage
Sophie Wessex looked  typically elegant in a pink gingham ensemble while Prince Edward wore military dress uniform
Lady Louise looked perfectly poised as she rode in a carriage with her brother James, 14, pictured, and her parents
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wave during the flypast as they stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Camilla, Prince Charles, the Queen, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Colour parade
Blue! Camilla, 74, was in her favourite Bruce Oldfield striped blue outfit, pearl necklace and earrings and a blue Philip Treacy hat. Kate chose a £3,000 recycled Alexander McQueen dress paired with a Philip Treacy hat and Princess Diana's earrings
White and blue! George, Charlotte and Louis were also in theme. George was suited in a deep navy blue and a matching blue tie, Louis was dressed in a white and navy blue sailor suit, and Charlotte looked adorable in a blue dress
Not to be outdone! Louis' older brother Prince George also got in on the act with a mischievous face
As Prince George stood for part of the parade, he mirrored his father William, both adjusting the front of their jackets at the same time
Immediately to his left, the prince's two elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte sat near their father and cut stately figures as they watched the proceedings
Yay! The Prince also clenched his fists while looking non-plussed at all the fuss down below
Sleepy! He was also seen rubbing his eyes as the procession winded its way along The Mall
Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall and Prince George sat together watching the parade, with Mia's cousin Savannah Phillips behind them
All fun and games! The prince had fun at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant sat between his mother the Duchess of Cambridge and sister Princess Charlotte
From pensive to excited! Prince Louis showcased a range of emotions during his appearance in London
Following her public appearance on the final day, her Majesty released a statement.

She said: 'When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

'While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

'I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

'I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.'

Prince Louis joined his grandfather, who pointed out some of the spectacles on display in the parade
Sitting next to Louis' grandfather was the Duchess of Cambridge, with the Princess Royal sat on the other
He stole the limelight on Thursday after delighting crowds as he stood chatting to the Queen - and Prince Louis showed off his star power again on Sunday while watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London
The prince pulled more than a few faces as he watched the pageant from the Royal box with his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge
Behind the little prince sat Mike Tindall who entertained the boy with funny faces to keep him amused.
Sticking out his tongue! The four-year-old showcased several amusing expressions as he sat next to his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the royal box during the fourth day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

#British Royal Family#Platinum Jubilee#Buckingham Palace#Princess Royal
