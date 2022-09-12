ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Joseph Gallivan's Portland culture listings, thru November

By Joseph Gallivan
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIP69_0hsiAriv00 A list of art, theater and literary shows to which we will add events throughout the month.

Here are some events on the mind of Pamplin Media Group writer Joseph Gallivan:

STAGE

• "tick, tick … BOOM!," Portland Center Stage, The Armory, Wed-Sun, through Sept. 18

www.pcs.org

• "Home/Land," Hand2Mouth/Begat/Wax Factory, Zidell Yards, daily through Sept. 18

www.facebook.com/events615552973496893/615552990163558

• Time-Based Art Festival, various artists and venues, through Sept. 18

www.pica.org

• "Diamonds and Frogs: A Play in Movement," The Steep and Thorny

Thur-Sat, through Sep 25,

thesteepandthornywaytoheaven.com/

• "Lumen Odyssey," Imago Theatre, CANCELED

www.imagotheatre.com/lumen.html

• Amy Schumer, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Oct 6 -7

www.portland5.com/

• "To Kill a Mockingbird" Broadway in Portland, Keller Auditorium

Oct 18-23

portland.broadway.com/

• "Birds, Bees and Other Flying Things," Flynn Creek Circus, The Lot at Zidell Yards, Sept. 22-25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hsiAriv00

www.flynncreekcircus.com

• "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity," at Imago Theatre, by Profile Theater, Oct. 5-23

www.profiletheatre.org/chaddeity.

• BodyVox's "Pearl Dive Live," BodyVox Dance, Oct. 6-15

www.bodyvox.com/performance/pearl-dive-live

• "Foolish Mortals: A Haunted Mansion Burlesque Cabaret," Alberta Rose Theatre, Oct. 8-9

www.albertarosetheatre.com

• Bolero+ NW Dance Project, Newmark Theatre, Oct. 14-15

nwdanceproject.org/performances

• The Reformers Present:"The Landlord's Game," location to be released, Oct. 20-Nov. 6

www.thereformerspdx.com

LITERARY

• Ling Ma discusses her book "Bliss Montage" on Zoom, 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

www.powells.com.

• "You're Wrong About Podcast Live," Mission Theater, Sept. 16

www.mcmenamins.com.

• Portland Book Festival, Portland Art Museum, Nov. 5

www.literary-arts.org

ART

• "The Art of Food: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation," Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University, Tuesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 3,

www.pdx.edu/museum-of-art/

• "A Century of Wonder: 100 Years of Oregon State Parks," Oregon Historical Society, through Oct. 16

www.ohs.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPPlK_0hsiAriv00

• "Forces of Nature: Ecology in Japanese Prints," Portland Art Museum, Wednesdays-Sundays, through Dec. 31

Portlandartmuseum.org

• Larry Cwik's "The Visitor, Walking 1000 Miles through Mexico, a 40-Year Retrospective", Center Gallery of the Multnomah Arts Center

Sept. 16 - Oct. 22

www.multnomahartscenter.org/gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8n3J_0hsiAriv00

• "Symbiosis" extended reality storytelling experience

PAM CUT // Center for an Untold Tomorrow

Nov 12 — Feb12, 2023

pamcut.org/screenings-experiences/symbiosis/

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

STREET LIVES: All in the family

'Facilitator' and his retired bank robber dad are tent neighbors on Portland's streets Aaron Beasley was outside on a warm night under a harvest moon. It was 1 a.m. and he was having beers with a young lady. They were sitting in camp chairs in the road, beside his REI tent, on a downtown Portland street that gets very little car or foot traffic. Beasley's 77-year-old father, who camps next door to him, was up too. Beasley has been in that spot for a couple of months. Before that, he was couch surfing. But he has been tent dwelling...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

New CEO Marilyn Clint was born to be a Rose Festival champion

She had been chief operating officer for many years, and assumes position vacated by Jeff Curtis.The roots of Marilyn Clint's lifelong love for the Rose Festival grew even before she watched her first parade. Actually, Clint was born into adoration for the Rose Festival. Her mother moved to Portland from Minnesota, and "like so many transplants, she grabbed ahold of the Rose Festival as something that she could love, to help make Portland her hometown. She embraced it wholeheartedly. Even before I was born my older sister was a junior princess." Then, another twist of fate happened to Clint in...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Past Lives makerspace party is on

New venue friendly to ex-cons opens Sept. 24 in an old printing warehouse on east side. {obj:65815:Past Lives,} the makerspace that is friendly to the formerly incarcerated, celebrates its new space at 2808 S.E. Ninth Ave near the Ross Island Bridge on Sept. 24, with two events. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there is an invitation-only Design Showcase with demos of Past Lives' manufacturing and fabrication capabilities. RSVP HYPERLINK "mailto:Marketing@pastlives.space" Marketing@pastlives.space. From 5 to 10 p.m is the grand opening, which welcomes the general public. It includes live music, art demonstrations, a gallery opening, food and drinks, a makers market and kids activities until 8 pm. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Liberty Mutual downsizes from Portland to smaller space in Lake Oswego

The company cites transition to remote work as a reason for the move, which will occur in early 2023The insurance company Liberty Mutual is downsizing from its current Liberty Centre location near Lloyd Center in Portland to a spot next to Kruse Way in Lake Oswego. As first reported by Willamette Week, the company plans to end its lease at the 97,500-square-foot Portland location at the end of 2022 and start moving employees into the 11,800-square-foot space at 5 Centerpointe Drive in early 2023. Liberty Mutual representative Glenn Greenberg wrote via email that the shift toward more employees working...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Joseph, OR
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Lake Oswego Review

Sherwood's Regal Cinemas shuts its doors

The announcement was made on the Sherwood theatre's website on Thursday, Sept. 15 In a shock to movie lovers, Regal Cinemas Sherwood, located at 15995 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road, has closed its doors, effective Thursday, Sept. 15. The theater announced its closure Thursday afternoon with a brief message on its website. "Regal Sherwood will be closed as of Thursday, September 15," the message reads. "We hope you check out our Regal Bridgeport Village location." A spokesperson for the theater chain, Richard Grover, provided the following statement. "Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located in Sherwood,"...
SHERWOOD, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional housing complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro program, but state rent aid has run out.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are being evicted after rental assistance funding has ended from the state of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 News they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland events: Catch the elusive Jerry Joseph while you can

Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.Here are some Portland events to consider attending in the next week: • Jackson Browne plays McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale, Wednesday, Sept. 14. For more: www.edgefieldconcerts.com. • Reminder: Artists Repertory Theatre opens its season with "Hombre" with opening night Friday, Sept. 16 and a run through Oct. 9. For more: www.artistsrep.org. • Portland's rambling man Jerry Joseph plays music all over the world — including America, Mexico, Central America, and war zones such as Iraq and Afghanistan and refugee camps — and does good...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Kate Birdsall to speak in Milwaukie on Sept. 22

Oak Grove memoir author transitioned from male to female at the age of 65 after moving to Portland.Kate Birdsall never wanted to be a famous author, nor did she expect to be in a movie about her life, but she has written a memoir, "In Between," and starred in "Strictly for the Birds," based on the book. Birdsall, who transitioned from male to female at age 65, said she just wanted to get her story out and tell a hopeful tale. And she will share that story on Sept. 22 at Milwaukie's Ledding Library. An Oak Grove resident, Birdsall said...
MILWAUKIE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Ling Ma
Person
Arlene Schnitzer
Portland Tribune

Opt-outs for psilocybin plan to be on many ballots Nov. 8

Except for Clackamas County and five cities, metro area voters will not decide bans or pauses from 2020 measure.Many Oregon voters will decide Nov. 8 whether their counties or cities will ban or delay approval of places to grow and supervise the use of psilocybin mushrooms in connection with mental health treatment. But with the exception of Clackamas County and a handful of small communities, most metro area voters will not decide such measures. The opt-out elections are permitted under terms of the 2020 statewide initiative, known as Measure 109, that sets up a state program for licensed cultivation and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival, Corn Roast return to Forest Grove

The 32nd annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival returns to Forest Grove from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.The rain will be here soon, but first, chalk. The 32nd annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival is coming to downtown Forest Grove from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. It coincides with the annual Corn Roast on the neighboring campus of Pacific University. "When we're kids, we all used chalk for hopscotch. Attending my first festival in '96 is my earliest memory of chalk art," said Kat Moss, one of six featured artists adding a professional touch to the...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland nonprofit receives $7.7 million from MacKenzie Scott

Friends of the Children aims to expand mentorships with historic donation from e-commerce fortune.Portland nonprofit Friends of the Children has received a $7.7 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The sizable donation — the single largest gift ever received by the Portland chapter — was part of a $44 million gift to Friends of the Children's Portland-based national network, which includes 26 chapters. Friends of the Children is a national youth mentoring program that pays professional mentors, called Friends, to be part of a child's life for 12 or more years. It's the only national program that relies on paid,...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Hot darn, it's Hot Wheels Monster Trucks racin' in Portland!

The cool event takes place in the dark at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with star trucks lighting up the arena.Lovers of little toy trucks and really big roaring trucks should make their way to Veterans Memorial Coliseum this weekend. For the first time, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party takes over Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Tickets start as low as $10 for kids and $20 for adults. Events are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Trucks involved include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more in competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. And, there'll be a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus and the electrifying high-flying freestyle motocross riders of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. For tickets and information, see www.rosequarter.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Portland Art Museum#Art Festival#Burlesque#Dance#Pamplin Media Group#The Lot At Zidell Yards#Newmark Theatre
Lake Oswego Review

Public asked to help confirm identity of deceased Vancouver man

James Zephyrus Smith is believed to have lived in the Hillsboro area for a time but changed his name. Police are asking for the public's help confirming the identity of a Vancouver, Washington, man who they believe once lived in Hillsboro. According to a press release from the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office, a 68-year-old man was found dead in his Vancouver home on Aug. 6. He is believed to be James Zephyrus Smith, but the office "needs help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity." The medical examiner believes the deceased was born...
VANCOUVER, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Remembering a gentle company man, Steve Brandon

The longtime Portland Tribune sports editor died Sept. 9 at age 68; he was a devoted newspaperman."Well … shoot." Steve Brandon, an original member of the Portland Tribune staff and longtime staple of the city's sports scene, would never get too high or too low when dealing with his job. "Well … shoot," he would say. "We'll make it work." And you knew he would confidently lead the way in taking care of things — with a smile, talent, positivity and the gentle and sweet demeanor befitting somebody who enjoyed his position in life. Anybody who met Steve couldn't forget...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Japanese prints at PAM: 'Forces of Nature'

Portland Art Museum exhibit shows Japanese printmakers are still wrestling with the 2011 earthquake. A new exhibition of Japanese prints at the Portland Art Museum focuses on the artist's relationship with nature. The small but fascinating show, "Forces of Nature: Ecology in Japanese Prints," includes all the usual Japanese icons — Mount Fuji, tsunamis, full moons — but also contains some abstraction inspired by nature. Drawing on a diverse group of Japanese artists, "Forces of Nature" was curated by Jeannie Kenmotsu, the Arlene and Harold Schnitzer Curator of Asian Art at the Portland Art Museum, during the pandemic. It...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

My view: Bridge plan does nothing that three columnists promise

Writer: The Interstate Bridge Plan will make congestion worse and will hurt neighborhoods. Susan McLain, Lee Beyer and Annette Cleveland promise "the new I-5 bridge will be future compatible and climate-friendly." They cite a 1912 quote: "we should not build the bridge for today … but for the next 40 years." Yet the $5 billion Interstate Bridge Replacement they are touting does none of that. If built, the bridge will open in 2032. It will have just three through lanes and a single auxiliary lane for traffic to merge on/off the freeway. It will have variable rate tolls, charging...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Clackamas County courthouse deal is bad for us

Steven F. Cade: Our tax dollars on this project will be exported to Canadian hedge fund.Am I the only one who thinks the new courthouse deal is bad? Clackamas County is paying $313 million for a four-story 215,000-square-foot building on suburban greenfield land the county already owns, with pre-existing utility infrastructure and planning. By contrast, Multnomah County paid $324 million on its recently completed (about two years ago) urban, river-shore 17-story 464,700-square-foot courthouse, which required demolition, excavation, a lengthy permitting process and significant utility upgrades. That is, Clackamas County is getting 46% of the building at 96% of the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 11-17

Check out the schedules and scores for fall sports across Multnomah County for the week of Sept. 11-17. SUNDAY, SEPT. 11 No events. MONDAY, SEPT. 12 Volleyball Stayton def. Estacada 3-1 (25-14, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20) Roosevelt def. Jefferson 3-2 McDaniel def. Lincoln 3-2 Franklin def. Benson 3-0 Wells def. Grant 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19) Oregon City def. St. Mary's 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-7) Valley Catholic def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-10) Vernonia def. Mannahouse Christian 3-0 (25-12, 26-24, 25-23) Catlin Gabel def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-20) Knappa def. Portland Christian 3-0 (24-26, 25-18, 25-23,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Candidate seeks renewed citizen involvement in Oregon City

Karla Laws, seeking a seat on city commission, pledges to fight park fees and value resident input if elected in November.Elyville neighborhood chair Karla Laws is seeking to "bring a new dimension of community involvement to the city commission," running to empower resident voices if elected in November as an Oregon City commissioner. "For too long citizens, businesses and the community have been seeking upper-level city administration without responses or results. I intend to work for change on this and encourage the city to respond to citizens who fund city government," Laws said. Voting with other members of the Citizens...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Timbers at Columbus Crew: How to watch; what to watch for

The Timbers hit the road Sunday for a morning battle between two clubs looking to enhance MLS playoff chances.Portland's trip to Columbus on Sunday will have an old-home feel for Diego Chara, who will be opposite former teammate Darlington Nagbe in midfield and former coach Caleb Porter on the Columbus bench. HOW TO WATCH When: 10 a.m. PT Sunday Where: Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio. TV: ESPN Radio: 750 AM WHAT TO WATCH FOR The Timbers have ridden opportunistic offense, structured defending and some great goalkeeper play from Aljaz Ivacic to four consecutive one-goal wins — a surge that has lifted...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy