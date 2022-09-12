Joseph Gallivan's Portland culture listings, thru November

A list of art, theater and literary shows to which we will add events throughout the month.

Here are some events on the mind of Pamplin Media Group writer Joseph Gallivan:

STAGE

• "tick, tick … BOOM!," Portland Center Stage, The Armory, Wed-Sun, through Sept. 18

www.pcs.org

• "Home/Land," Hand2Mouth/Begat/Wax Factory, Zidell Yards, daily through Sept. 18

www.facebook.com/events615552973496893/615552990163558

• Time-Based Art Festival, various artists and venues, through Sept. 18

www.pica.org

• "Diamonds and Frogs: A Play in Movement," The Steep and Thorny

Thur-Sat, through Sep 25,

thesteepandthornywaytoheaven.com/

• "Lumen Odyssey," Imago Theatre, CANCELED

www.imagotheatre.com/lumen.html

• Amy Schumer, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Oct 6 -7

www.portland5.com/

• "To Kill a Mockingbird" Broadway in Portland, Keller Auditorium

Oct 18-23

portland.broadway.com/

• "Birds, Bees and Other Flying Things," Flynn Creek Circus, The Lot at Zidell Yards, Sept. 22-25

www.flynncreekcircus.com

• "The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity," at Imago Theatre, by Profile Theater, Oct. 5-23

www.profiletheatre.org/chaddeity.

• BodyVox's "Pearl Dive Live," BodyVox Dance, Oct. 6-15

www.bodyvox.com/performance/pearl-dive-live

• "Foolish Mortals: A Haunted Mansion Burlesque Cabaret," Alberta Rose Theatre, Oct. 8-9

www.albertarosetheatre.com

• Bolero+ NW Dance Project, Newmark Theatre, Oct. 14-15

nwdanceproject.org/performances

• The Reformers Present:"The Landlord's Game," location to be released, Oct. 20-Nov. 6

www.thereformerspdx.com

LITERARY

• Ling Ma discusses her book "Bliss Montage" on Zoom, 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15

www.powells.com.

• "You're Wrong About Podcast Live," Mission Theater, Sept. 16

www.mcmenamins.com.

• Portland Book Festival, Portland Art Museum, Nov. 5

www.literary-arts.org

ART

• "The Art of Food: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation," Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University, Tuesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 3,

www.pdx.edu/museum-of-art/

• "A Century of Wonder: 100 Years of Oregon State Parks," Oregon Historical Society, through Oct. 16

www.ohs.org

• "Forces of Nature: Ecology in Japanese Prints," Portland Art Museum, Wednesdays-Sundays, through Dec. 31

Portlandartmuseum.org

• Larry Cwik's "The Visitor, Walking 1000 Miles through Mexico, a 40-Year Retrospective", Center Gallery of the Multnomah Arts Center

Sept. 16 - Oct. 22

www.multnomahartscenter.org/gallery

• "Symbiosis" extended reality storytelling experience

PAM CUT // Center for an Untold Tomorrow

Nov 12 — Feb12, 2023

pamcut.org/screenings-experiences/symbiosis/

