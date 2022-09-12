St. Helens, Scappoose suffer second week football losses

After opening season wins, Scappoose and St. Helens go down to defeat. Both coaches aim for wins this week.

After a week of basking in the joy of winning their first games, reality hit hard for the Scappoose High Indians and St. Helens High Lions on Friday, Sept. 9.

Scappoose lost to Estacada 48-19, while the visiting St. Helens Lions dropped a contest to Woodburn, 35-6.

Even though Scappoose was playing for the first time on their new artificial turf, the scoreboard was not kind to the Indians when all was said and done.

Coach Sean McNabb said Estacada was a tough opponent.

"They are favored by a lot of people in the state to win it all," McNabb said. "They were very experienced. They have a lot of players that were on that really good team last year. They have a lot of confidence. They are very well-coached. They are very physical and they are fast."

McNabb was critical of his team's performance.

"We didn't play very well," he said. "I didn't feel like we executed very well. We did not follow the game plan very well. I, as a coach, need to do a better job in getting these guys coached up, and I have to do a better job of getting them ready to play next week."

For the Indians, D'Angelo Macedo-Becker scored two touchdowns, while Derek Bond caught a touchdown pass from Leland Boswell.

McNabb is not going to let a setback change his attitude about the team.

"We're going to coach with a high level of intensity," he said. "We're going to have a lot of enthusiasm. We're going to watch film and we're going to get these guys ready to go."

Coach Cory Young, addressing the Lions loss, said, "We did not tackle well. … Sometimes we knew what we were doing. A lot of times we just weren't executing with the right kind of physicality to get it done, as far as blocking or running."

Young added, "Defensively, I thought our effort was pretty good with the ball, but we just have to do a better job of disengaging the blockers."

Young is looking ahead to Thursday's 7 p.m. home game against Hillsboro.

"Hillsboro is a pretty athletic group," he said. "They do a lot of things similar to Woodburn."

The next game for the Scappoose Indians will be Friday at home, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, against The Dalles.