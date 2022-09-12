ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon senators secure funding for local food system

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbZ03_0hsgxp4800 The USDA is providing a $366,150 grant to Washington County nonprofits Centro Cultural and Working Theory Farm.

Oregon's two U.S. senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, say they have secured a $366,150 grant for Washington County nonprofits Centro Cultural and Working Theory Farm to partner to increase food production and distribution.

Working Theory Farm, which gives youth opportunities to work on the farm through partnerships with Washington County's juvenile justice program and local shelters, will use the money in part to expand programs that provide "consistent spaces to give and receive positive and constructive feedback" for local teenagers, according to a summary of the grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The farm aims to increase production in order to provide fresh food year-round to Centro Cultural, which operates a market-style food bank in Cornelius, by purchasing some infrastructure and equipment upgrades, such as row covers for winter vegetables and new coops to raise chickens.

"Centro is thrilled to build a partnership with the USDA to continue our mission of serving working people in Oregon with quality services," Centro Cultural executive director Maria Rubio said. "This award from the USDA will give us the ability to meaningfully increase access to culturally specific organic foods in our Centro Mercado food pantry year-round."

Comments / 0

Related
Forest Grove News Times

Planned power outages hit rural Washington County

Banks lost power around 1 p.m. Friday. Gaston and some other rural communities are also without power.The lights went out in Banks, and Jim's Market was already out of big bags of ice. As Portland General Electric shut down power lines to reduce wildfire risk amid excessive heat and strong winds — as of late Friday afternoon, some 30,000 customers in PGE's service territory are without power — residents of rural Washington County leaned on each other. "I'm worried about some other people who maybe are alone or raising kids by themselves or people just in homes that are kind...
BANKS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

New banners to line downtown Cornelius

The banners on streetlights say 'Welcome to Cornelius, Oregon's Family Town.'New banners will line the light poles along city streets in downtown Cornelius starting in November. The banners will say "Welcome to Cornelius, Oregon's Family Town" on one side and the Spanish translation "Bienvenidos a Cornelius, la Ciudad de las Familias en Oregon" on the other, with sponsors' logos on the bottom. Cornelius has been using similar banners to spruce up the Highway 8 corridor that runs through the middle of town. Rob Drake, outgoing city manager, said it's been a successful program. "The banners have been a valuable...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
448
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy