Cornelius, OR

19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Cornelius

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
In the early morning Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius.

A teenager wanted for murder in Cornelius was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Salem, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

In the early morning on Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius. They reportedly found 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez with severe injuries. He later died at the scene.

In August, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the killing, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, he was stopped by officers in Salem, who discovered the outstanding warrant for second-degree murder.

According to court records, Alvarez-Alcazar was appointed an attorney Monday morning, Sept. 12, and will have a "status check" hearing Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Comments / 3

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

