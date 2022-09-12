ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Announce Captains for Game vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs announced the program's captains for the game at South Carolina on Saturday. Georgia Bulldogs WR Kearis Jackson, LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson and OL Warren McClendon were named captains for the program heading into the Dawgs' first SEC game of the year. Georgia is listed as a 24.5-point favorite to topple the Gamecocks on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, SC
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Release Hype Video for South Carolina Gamecocks Showdown

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are headed to Columbia for the first SEC game of the season. The program released its pre-game video heading into the showdown with the Gamecocks. &t=xsal60jnSHZ_ExDiRBtUxA. Check out DAWGSTRUCTION NOW!. The Georgia Bulldogs had been crowned 2021 national champions 45 minutes earlier....
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Lottery winner claims prize in South Carolina

CARLISLE, S.C. — In the small town of Carlisle, South Carolina, someone won big playing the lottery. A $75,000 ticket was sold at the Li'l Cricket #3806 on Janie G. Goree Boulevard in Carlisle. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The winner, who does not wish to...
CARLISLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
COLUMBIA, SC
