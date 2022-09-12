Read full article on original website
Courthouse News Service
LA County, ACLU see common ground resolving inhumane conditions at jail intake center
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Los Angeles County agreed with the American Civil Liberties Union to resolve the recent inhumane conditions at the intake center for the county jails where inmates have been left stranded for days in an overcrowded, unhygienic space while waiting for permanent housing in the jail.
Courthouse News Service
Pacifica Foundation can’t dodge $300,000 defamation award for fired executive
LOS ANGELES (CN) — Pacifica Foundation, the owner of five progressive, listener-supported radio stations, lost its bid to vacate a $300,000 arbitration award to a former interim executive director who was fired in 2019 after he had fallen out with the nonprofit's board over his handling of financially troubled WBAI in New York City.
