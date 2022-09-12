West Linn City Council candidate makes quick withdrawal

Keith Morris is no longer running, leaving five candidates in the race for two council seats.

Less than a week after submitting candidate paperwork for the West Linn City Council election, Keith Morris withdrew from the race Monday, Sept. 12.

However, his decision to back out came after the deadline for ballot materials, so his name will appear on November's ballot, according to West Linn City Recorder Kathy Mollusky.

He plans to enter a clarifying statement in the voter's pamphlet.

Morris's withdrawal means the race will consist of incumbent Councilor Bill Relyea, newcomers Leo Groner, Tanner Woody and Jeff Bunte, and Planning Commissioner Scott Erwin.

"Something's changed (since filing as a candidate on Sept. 6) where I won't be able to make the time commitment necessary," Morris said.

Morris previously ran for West Linn City Council in 2016, finishing fourth out of five candidates.