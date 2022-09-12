ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

West Linn City Council candidate makes quick withdrawal

By Holly Bartholomew
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMQzm_0hsgbpqs00 Keith Morris is no longer running, leaving five candidates in the race for two council seats.

Less than a week after submitting candidate paperwork for the West Linn City Council election, Keith Morris withdrew from the race Monday, Sept. 12.

However, his decision to back out came after the deadline for ballot materials, so his name will appear on November's ballot, according to West Linn City Recorder Kathy Mollusky.

He plans to enter a clarifying statement in the voter's pamphlet.

Morris's withdrawal means the race will consist of incumbent Councilor Bill Relyea, newcomers Leo Groner, Tanner Woody and Jeff Bunte, and Planning Commissioner Scott Erwin.

"Something's changed (since filing as a candidate on Sept. 6) where I won't be able to make the time commitment necessary," Morris said.

Morris previously ran for West Linn City Council in 2016, finishing fourth out of five candidates.

RELATED STORIES

- Elementary school teacher enters West Linn City Council race

- Tanner Woody enters West Linn City Council race

- Planning commissioner enters West Linn City Council race

- Leo Groner files as second candidate in West Linn City Council race

- West Linn City Councilor Bill Relyea announces reelection bid

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oregon City News

Opinion: Appeal is certain for Oregon City planning travesty

Tom Geil: Park Place Crossing decision was among biggest fiascos in 19 years of city meetings.Astonishing! Incredulous! Flabbergasted! All words to describe the Sept. 12 Oregon City Planning Commission meeting. On tap was the final voting of the Park Place Crossing Plan. What transpired was probably one of the biggest fiascos I have ever witnessed in my 19 years of attending city meetings. During the roll call, all were there except Chris Staggs, the planning commissioner who recently sued the city over his cottage development in Canemah. Does he still hold a grudge with the city over losing the lawsuit...
OREGON CITY, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn City Council approves new city manager contract for John Williams

Williams, who served as interim city manager in 2020, takes over after departure of GabrielatosWest Linn City Council unanimously approved a contract for new City Manager John Williams, who has served as West Linn community development director and deputy city manager for the past five years, at a meeting Monday, Sept. 12. The two-year contract mostly mirrors the employment agreement for previous city manager Jerry Gabrielatos, according to Council President Rory Bialostosky, who negotiated the contract with Williams and the city attorney's office. Bialostosky and City Attorney Bill Monahan explained that there were a few places where the contract...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Opinion: Clackamas County courthouse deal is bad for us

Steven F. Cade: Our tax dollars on this project will be exported to Canadian hedge fund.Am I the only one who thinks the new courthouse deal is bad? Clackamas County is paying $313 million for a four-story 215,000-square-foot building on suburban greenfield land the county already owns, with pre-existing utility infrastructure and planning. By contrast, Multnomah County paid $324 million on its recently completed (about two years ago) urban, river-shore 17-story 464,700-square-foot courthouse, which required demolition, excavation, a lengthy permitting process and significant utility upgrades. That is, Clackamas County is getting 46% of the building at 96% of the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records

When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Linn, OR
Government
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Government
West Linn, OR
Elections
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Oregon City News

Citizen: You can remove your property's restrictive covenant

Ralph Goldstein: Clackamas County residents should get rid of racially discriminatory provisions on deeds."No persons of any race other than the Caucasian race shall use or occupy any building or any lot, except that this covenant shall not prevent occupancy by domestic servants of a different race domiciled with an owner or tenant." That is the racial covenant language I found in section 4 of my neighborhood association's document with the deed to my house. This language is no longer legally enforced, but leaving it is like leaving a "Whites Only" sign over a drinking fountain for "historical purposes." I...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville breaks ground on new public works building

New offices located on Southwest Boberg Road are expected to be completed in early 2024.After seven years of planning, the city of Wilsonville broke ground on a new public works complex on Friday, Sept. 9. Members of City Council and city staff celebrated the new construction with cookies and photo opportunities during a small ceremony on the grounds. The new complex will sit on a 7.5-acre parcel on Southwest Boberg Road, just north of the South Metro Area Regional Transit Operations Center. It will consist of an administrative building and a warehouse. Construction is estimated to conclude in 18...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Lebanon-Express

President steps down, more staff leave Helping Hands

Two more staff members have resigned from Albany Helping Hands amid “concerning behavior” over former board President James Sapp. This brings the total to seven members, five staff and two board members, who have left the non-profit homeless shelter, said former director Emma Deane in an interview over email.
ALBANY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Morris
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove still planning for downtown grocery store

Plans for housing units above the proposed store near the Jesse Quinn Apartments have been scrapped.While plans have changed in recent years and work hasn't proceeded as quickly as hoped, Forest Grove officials say a new grocery store is still likely to be built at the corner of B Street and Pacific Avenue. The city had hoped to break ground at that site in spring 2021 on a mixed-use building to go alongside the Jesse Quinn Apartments. It would have housed a first-floor grocery store, with low-income apartments on the second floor. The previously planned development would have contained 20...
FOREST GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Incumbent#Politics Local#Election Local#Planning
West Linn Tidings

Elementary school teacher enters West Linn City Council race

Jeff Bunte joins five other men in race for two seats, and says he'll focus on public safetyCorbett Elementary School teacher Jeff Bunte entered the race for two open seats on the West Linn City Council this week. Bunte joins five other men seeking a spot on the council: incumbent Councilor Bill Relyea, Leo Groner, Scott Erwin, Tanner Woody and Keith Morris. Bunte, who said he has lived in West Linn for about a year and a half, noted he had no local government or community involvement experience other than with the homeowner's association for his former condo in...
WEST LINN, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
West Linn Tidings

North Clackamas County high school sports: Scores and schedules, Sept. 12-17

Don't miss out on any of the high school sports action taking place around Clackamas County this week! MONDAY, SEPT. 12 Volleyball Lake Oswego 3, Tualatin 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16) West Linn 3, Lakeridge 1 (25-16, 25-20, 24-26, 25-15) Oregon City 3, St. Mary's 0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-7) Boys soccer Lake Oswego 4, Sherwood 3 Nelson 1, Sprague 1 Girls Soccer Jesuit 2, Lake Oswego 0 North Eugene 2, Nelson 0 TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 Volleyball Nelson 3, Reynolds 0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-8) Wilsonville 3, Hood River Valley 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-12) Putnam...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant

Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

Storm clouds on the horizon for Oregon housing industry

Developers struggle statewide with inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, lack of developable land.Combine inflation, rising interest rates, supply-chain issues, a lack of developable land, a shrinking skilled workforce. Those factors create a real problem for the housing industry, according to Kent Ziegler, Oregon City Business Alliance president. "We have storm clouds on the horizon when it comes to the housing industry," Ziegler said while moderating OCBA's monthly forum, held in August at the Abernethy Center in Oregon City. OCBA's forum provided a venue for developers' tentative celebration of Oregon City Planning Commission's 5-2 approval on Aug. 22 of...
OREGON CITY, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
289
Followers
1K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy