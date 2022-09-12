Locals enjoy Stafford area at fourth Family Fest

Attendees learned about Stafford-area businesses and farms, ate from food trucks, visited with local authors and enjoyed music

Despite smokey skies, families from the Stafford Hamlet and beyond converged at Fiala Farms Saturday, Sept. 10 for the fourth ever Stafford Family Fest.

Family Fest returned for the first time in two years after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 fests.

Attendees learned about Stafford-area businesses and farms, ate from food trucks, visited with local authors and enjoyed music from local musicians. Kids also got to pet llamas, vie for cupcakes in the cupcake walk and participate in horseshoe-throwing, potato sack races and egg races.