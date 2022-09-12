As an undergraduate biology major at the University of Miami in the early 1970s, Sandra Aronberg spent a lot of time “sloshing around the Everglades,” as she put it. Originally from Lake Worth, Florida, Aronberg transferred to the University in her sophomore year, having started at Auburn. She chose the U with an eye toward a possible career in marine biology, but was primarily attracted to the undergraduate honors program.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO