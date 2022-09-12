ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driven by gratitude and a love of learning

As an undergraduate biology major at the University of Miami in the early 1970s, Sandra Aronberg spent a lot of time “sloshing around the Everglades,” as she put it. Originally from Lake Worth, Florida, Aronberg transferred to the University in her sophomore year, having started at Auburn. She chose the U with an eye toward a possible career in marine biology, but was primarily attracted to the undergraduate honors program.
A resilient University marches toward its centennial

With less than 1,000 days until the University of Miami marks its centennial, the institution remains on course to meet the objectives set as part of its ambitious strategic plan—the Roadmap to Our New Century, President Julio Frenk said Thursday during the State of the University Town Hall address.
Expert offers tips to help children prepare, recover from natural disasters

Thirty years ago on Aug. 24, 1992, Hurricane Andrew made landfall south of Miami as a powerful Category 5 hurricane causing then-record damage and leaving tens of thousands of South Florida residents homeless and without jobs. Recovery was a gradual effort as many South Miami-Dade residents rebuilt and rekindled a...
