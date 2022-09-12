Abel Renteria of SBHS Football, San Marcos Tennis No. 1 Natasha Gill Named Athletes of Week

The Cate girls swept Foothill Tech by scores of 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 Thursday in their first Tri-Valley League match. "I was impressed with the overall play from our side of the net,” Cate coach Jordon Dyer said. “One of the team's themes this week is 'Positive Momentum,’ and I think we embraced that feeling tonight. Our team has played volleyball only three times in the past two weeks, but we were able to put together three good sets tonight.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO