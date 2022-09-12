Abel Renteria of SBHS Football, San Marcos Tennis No. 1 Natasha Gill Named Athletes of Week

Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Defense Steps Up in Crunch Time to Secure 29-22 Win Over Ventura
The four meetings between the Santa Barbara High and Ventura football teams could be dubbed the Drama Bowl, as the Dons won each game by eight points or less. The tension was back Friday night at Peabody Stadium. Clinging to a seven-point lead, Santa Barbara came up with two huge defensive plays in the last 4:45 and held off the Cougars for a 29-22 victory in Drama Bowl 5.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Girls Win 11-7 Win over Dos Pueblos; Providence Bests Villanova Prep
The Santa Barbara girls took seven of nine doubles sets on the way to an 11-7 Channel League victory over Dos Pueblos Thursday. Dons senior Charlotte Ryan and sophomore Caitlyn Buist swept their three sets as a double team to lead the way. "In the last few matches, Charlotte's volleys...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Girls Improve to 6-1 in Channel League with Sweep of Rio Mesa
The Santa Barbara girls swept Rio Mesa on the road Thursday by scores of 25-15, 25-8, 25-19, improving the Dons to 6-1 in Channel League play. Emmy Werner had seven kills and four digs, and Augustine Wooten added six kills and three blocks. Shae Delany had five kills and four digs, Nicole Scheutz eight aces, three kills and a block, and Malia Alzina three aces.
Noozhawk
Stella Ashamalla Medals for San Marcos in Win over Royal; Lompoc Bests Santa Barbara
San Marcos junior Stella Ashamalla earned medalist honors with a 46 at Sandpiper Thursday to lead the Royals to a 246 to 304 victory of Royal. “She had a really strong finish to the round, playing the last six holes at 4 over par,” San Marcos coach Sarah Ashton said. “Her positive mental approach really helped her steady play.”
Noozhawk
San Marcos Can’t Make Up Early Deficit, Falls to Buena 32-13
The San Marcos High School football team knew that if a win was destined for them Friday night at Warkentin Stadium against Buena of Ventura, it would need to come out of the gates ready for action. Unfortunately for the Royals and their fans, that wasn’t the case, falling behind...
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Serves Grace Brethren Off Court for TVL Sweep
Bishop Diego served 20 aces and swept host Grace Brethren, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21, for its second Tri-Valley League girls volleyball victory on Thursday night. Eliana Urzua led the way with six aces, including four in a row to close out the second set. Sage Thorne-Thomsen and Mia Bazzani each had four aces and Emma Coglizer added three.
Noozhawk
Four Local Teams Defending Home Turf Under Friday Night Lights
The stadium lights will be shining all over the South Coast on Friday night as four high school teams play their football games at home. Bishop Diego is the lone traveler. The Cardinals head to Downey to face a undefeated St. Pius X/St. Matthias Academy team in their final tuneup before Marmonte League play in two weeks.
Noozhawk
Landon Lassahn’s Seven Goals Leads Santa Ynez to 16-1 Romp over Malibu
Santa Ynez’s Landon Lassahn scored seven goals in a 16-1 romp at home over Malibu Thursday. The Pirates might have had a shutout, but the Waves managed a goal in the fourth period. Santa Ynez goalie Hale Durbiano had 12 saves and three assists. Logan Woodall and Cristian Sotelo...
Noozhawk
Cate Girls Open TVL Play with Sweep of Foothill Tech
The Cate girls swept Foothill Tech by scores of 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 Thursday in their first Tri-Valley League match. "I was impressed with the overall play from our side of the net,” Cate coach Jordon Dyer said. “One of the team's themes this week is 'Positive Momentum,’ and I think we embraced that feeling tonight. Our team has played volleyball only three times in the past two weeks, but we were able to put together three good sets tonight.
Noozhawk
Short-Handed Carpinteria Girls Beat Fillmore 15-3 in CCL Play
The short-handed Carpinteria girls tennis team had to adjust the lineup a bit but ended up beating a 'never-say-die' Fillmore squad, 15-3 in a Citrus Coast League match Thursday. Charlotte Cooney swept her three singles sets without losing a game. Ariana Lounsbury also swept three singles sets. “She never takes...
Noozhawk
UCSB Women Shut Out 4-0 in Big West Opener Against Cal Poly
The UCSB women’s soccer team lost their Big West Conference opener on the road to Cal Poly Thursday in a 4-0 shutout. The Mustangs scored in the 13th minute, and for the rest of the first half the Gaucho defense increased the pressure to keep Cal Poly from pushing through the back line. The first half ended 1-0.
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Rebounds From First Loss with Impressive Win on Road
DOWNEY — Bishop Diego High’s football team passed finishing school this week. The Cardinals held fast to defeat previously unbeaten St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 26-6 on Friday just six days after surrendering a 17-point lead in their first defeat of the season. “Particularly after last Saturday, it...
Noozhawk
No. 8 UCSB Men’s Water Polo Takes Two 12-8 Wins in Home Openers
Hosting Westcliff and No. 9 Pepperdine in its 2022 home openers on Thursday, the No. 8 UCSB men's water polo team was in control all day as it claimed a pair of 12-8 victories. Winners in five of their last six, the Gauchos improve to a record of 6-3. Pepperdine...
Noozhawk
