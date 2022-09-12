Read full article on original website
Lafayette mayor wants to charge media $100 per page for public records because 'they pry and pry'
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, fond of saying his administration is transparent, recently enacted a $1 per page fee for the news media and public to obtain public records via email. Lafayette Consolidated Government now is requiring payment prior to obtaining documents electronically that a month ago were free. It's costing...
Can West Feliciana Parish president serve more than two terms? Voters decide in December
West Feliciana Parish voters are expected to decide Dec. 10 whether their parish presidents may serve three full terms in office, rather than two. The Parish Council voted Sept. 12 to call a special election on the question of whether the Home Rule Charter should be amended to allow the parish president to serve three terms of four years.
With exam scores certified, LCG lining up interviews with police chief candidates; see the scores
One candidate for Lafayette police chief was removed from consideration Wednesday after the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board certified the civil service exam scores for the five candidates. Lafayette Police Department Maj. Dewitt Sheridan scored a 67 on the exam, below the required score of 75 to...
Tax dollars in Ascension industrial zone to go toward road work to relieve traffic backups
Ascension Parish has established a new district that would divert tax revenue from new and expanding industry to improve roads in the parish's east bank industrial corridor along the Mississippi River. Even as projects in neighboring St. James run into legal and regulatory hurdles spurred by environmental and community groups,...
Southern University considering curfew after campus fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is considering a curfew at its Baton Rouge campus after a fight on campus earlier this week. A university official said the school is also considering ending visitation in student housing because of the incident. Video of the altercation began circulating on social...
$15-an-hour internships? Baton Rouge schools tout new opportunities for teenagers
Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge. But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going. “He...
Our Views: Back to the '90s on crime? It takes a village to fight it
A national crime wave alarms the nation, police forces are mobilized, legislators look at sentencing and jails, federal funds flow to hire officers and buy crime-fighting equipment. And sociologists hit upon a silver bullet: midnight basketball. That was back when Bill Clinton was president and people said that we had...
More time needed to develop noise ordinance for homes, businesses, Zachary council says
Zachary City Council members tapped the brakes Tuesday on adopting a noise ordinance, saying they want some more time to make changes to the document. The council has been pondering a draft ordinance in recent weeks. It sets decibel limits for noise in residential, public, commercial and industrial settings as well as timeframes during which loud sounds would be deemed unacceptable.
5 students face expulsion after large fight at Capitol Middle School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) has issued a statement about the large fight that happened at Capitol Middle School on Tuesday. The fight started with two students but escalated near the end of the first period. EBRPSS says five students could...
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
Bridge Center board chairman frustrated after WBRZ exposed layoffs at taxpayer-funded facility
BATON ROUGE - During a special meeting with members of the Bridge Center for Hope Board, the board chairman apologized to members for a lack of communication about the money woes that were exposed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit last week. During that meeting, Chairman Patrick Seiter also cautioned other...
Baker schools balance out-of-kilter budget, enrollment remains concern
A better-than-expected sales tax forecast, cuts in staffing and temporary use of federal COVID relief money have enabled the City of Baker school district to balance its books and it now anticipates ending the year in the black. Just two months ago, in July, the small suburban Baton Rouge school...
Local law enforcement remembering “true public servant”
A longtime employee with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office passed way on Wednesday, September 14.
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 7-13
RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million. GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million. SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch...
Metro Council passes ‘Devin’s Law’ ordinance; puts new standards in place for rental properties
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The death of a 3-year-old has led to new safety guidelines for rental properties. On Wednesday, September 14, members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council passed an ordinance called ‘Devin’s Law.’. It’s in memory of Devin Page Jr., a young boy...
2 EBR schools named National Blue Ribbon schools
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge area schools are being recognized nationally for achieving excellence. The U.S. Department of Education named LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day School as 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools. According to the department, both schools rank in the top 15 percent of the state on academic indicators and graduation rates, and are recognized as “exemplary high performing.”
Local officials to give out essential hurricane preparedness items
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local officials will be handing out essential items needed to help prepare residents for hurricane season. The Beat the Heat/Hurricane Preparedness Event item giveaway will include box fans, water, flashlights with batteries, ready-to-eat meals, and PPE items. The event will also have snowballs and jambalaya. The event will be held at Sam’s parking lot on Cortana Place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of Red Light Camera program in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are set to once again review how effective those pesky red light cameras are across the city. “It was something that I wanted to explore and look at when I got here, and the time is right now,” said Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn, of District 6.
See what's going into the former Southside YMCA building
The former Southside YMCA building at 8482 Perkins Road is on its way to becoming the second Baton Rouge location of Bayou Braces & Dentistry. Bayou Braces has locations in New Orleans, Lafayette, Harvey and New Iberia. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you...
