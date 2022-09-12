ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana sports complexes team up to increase sports tourism, improve travel ball schedules

A new alliance could bring more sports tourism to Acadiana while offering more predictable tournament schedules for those who play travel ball. The Acadiana Alliance, which formed earlier this month, is expected to attract bigger youth baseball and softball tournaments while improving operations and user experiences for those who play at three sports complexes.
CROWLEY, LA
theadvocate.com

In a 'family environment' between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant

A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around. First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Teurlings survives crazy showdown with St. Charles to remain undefeated

The amount of bad twists, turns and momentum shifts were almost too many to name for the Teurlings Catholic Rebels in their dramatic 28-22 win over defending Division III state champion St. Charles on Friday. Somehow, the Rebels just kept coming up with responses. Finally, a fourth-down incompletion with 25...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Running game, defense step up big in Erath's win over Catholic High

When Erath's passing game faltered with star quarterback Lynkon Romero tossing four interceptions, coach Eric LeBlanc turned to his running game and his duo of backs delivered. Blake Dautreuil rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Mason Hebert rushed for 116 yards. Overall, the Bobcats rushed for 241 yards...
ERATH, LA
theadvocate.com

Offensive line powers rushing attack as Acadiana High rolls to 48-14 win over New Iberia

More often than not, it’s the running backs that garner the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed. While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again stellar in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's how Destrehan overpowered East Ascension Friday night

Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
DESTREHAN, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana area prep football week 3 scores, statistics and schedules

RUSHING - ND: Jake Brouillette 18-111, 3 TDs; Luke LaVergne 12-78; Jack Medus 1-27; Joseph Quebodeaux 3-26; Lane Gaspard 2-17; Ben Rosinski 1-12; Justin Dupuis 2-8; Parker Faust 1-3; Winston Frey 1-0; Teddy Menard 1- (-1); Jackson Link 1- (-4); COM: Jayden Sonnier 7-52, TD; Tre Roy 6-30; Colin Leger 8-3; Jay Domingeaux 1-1; Del Rozarrio 1- (-25).
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.

When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Istrouma uses running game to get past Broadmoor

Istrouma unleashed the thunder-and-lightning duo of Romel Miggins and Trevon Simon as they cruised to a 42-20 District 6-4A win Thursday night at Broadmoor. Miggins bulled his way to a game-high 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Simon darted in and around the Broadmoor defense while picking up 89 yards on 15 attempts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Mississippi State on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Mississippi State on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. This looks like Mike Leach’s best team in his three years at Mississippi State. He has a steady quarterback in Will Rogers, who’s completing 78.6% of his passes, and an experienced defense with solid players along the front. I might’ve picked differently later in the year, but LSU has too many moving pieces right now. At this point, Mississippi State’s further along.
BATON ROUGE, LA

