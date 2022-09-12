Janet M. Dowsett, of Warwick, NY, passed away on September 7, 2022 at the Kaplan Hospice House in Newburgh after a brief illness. She was 89 years old. Born on March 28, 1933 in New York City, she was the daughter of John and Myrtle (nee Pinto) Scanlon. While a...

