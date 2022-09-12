Read full article on original website
Related
thephoto-news.com
Janet M. Dowsett
Janet M. Dowsett, of Warwick, NY, passed away on September 7, 2022 at the Kaplan Hospice House in Newburgh after a brief illness. She was 89 years old. Born on March 28, 1933 in New York City, she was the daughter of John and Myrtle (nee Pinto) Scanlon. While a...
thephoto-news.com
Lorraine Portelli
Lorraine Portelli of Warwick, NY passed away on September 10, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 69 years old. Born on March 10, 1953 in Paterson, NJ, she was the daughter of Joseph V. and Rose Lampone who predeceased her. Lorraine was a substitute teacher with...
thephoto-news.com
Vincent Andrew Krasniewicz, Jr.
Vincent Andrew Krasniewicz, Jr., of Calabash, NC, passed away peacefully at his home on August 26, 2022. He was 84 years old. Vince was born in Pine Island, NY on March 3, 1938 to Vincent A. Krasniewicz, Sr. and Casimira “Kate” Pietrzak Krasniewicz Mrocka. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Joseph Krasniewicz and daughter, Cathy Oxley.
Comments / 0