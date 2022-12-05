ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest Revelations About Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s Relationship During Season 17 of ‘Sister Wives’

By Yana Grebenyuk
 4 days ago
No longer holding back. As Christine Brown and Kody Brown faced the issues in their relationship, cameras were rolling to capture their split for season 17 of Sister Wives .

In the season premiere, which aired in September 2022, the events picked up right after Christine moved Kody's belongings into the garage. The duo discussed the ups and downs of their marriage while dealing with the beginning stages of their separation.

“OK. So, we can unravel this further because it’s true that I wasn’t attracted to you when we got married," Kody told Christine during a tense moment.

Christine, for her part, revealed she was also holding back about her feelings toward him . "Being married to you has been heartache. And it's been pain," she said. "Because I've tried for so long, so hard to be what you needed and to do everything that I could do to make it so you would want to be around me."

In a confessional interview, Kody admitted his heart had been broken for "years" because of Christine's "complaints and hatred" for their life together. The former couple spiritually married in 1994. The Wyoming native was previously legally married to Meri Brown from 1990 to 2014. He later tied the knot with Robyn Brown and remains in a spiritual marriage with sister wife Janelle Brown .

In November 2021, Christine announced her decision to part ways from Kody.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the reality star, who shares six children with Kody , wrote via Instagram after previously moving back to Utah while the rest of the family stayed in Arizona. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Christine later opened up about how she was dealing with the major life change. “I’m like, ‘Am I being super selfish?’ I’m changing the whole dynamic of a huge family with so many people,” she explained during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special in February 2022. “Is it just selfish? Is that what it is? I just decided I’ve got to live my life for me too. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t happy. It just wasn’t working anymore.”

Kody, for his part, noted that he was still dealing with the aftermath , adding, "I love her and I, um ... I don't know what to do because I've got the grief, but I'm still angry. I’ll take the grief right now to be out of the anger phase."

Scroll down for Christine and Kody's most candid comments about their relationship:

